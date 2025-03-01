Broncos Met With Prolific Arizona State RB at the NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS, IN.—The Denver Broncos made it clear at the NFL Combine that they're in the running back market. Although both head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton emphasized the prevailing priority of selecting the best player available throughout the NFL draft, the Broncos' need at running back corresponded strikingly with the number of formal meetings held with prospects at the position at the NFL Combine.
The Broncos met with upwards of 10 running backs in Indianapolis. Each team is mandated just 45 formal meetings at the NFL Combine, and each one has a 20-minute limit, so the Broncos had to be strategic, distributing those meetings across all the positions by priority.
One of those running backs Denver met with was Arizona State's Cam Skattebo. Checking in at 5-foot-9.5 and 219 pounds, Skattebo was a prolific producer in his final season with the Sun Devils.
With 1,711 rushing yards on 293 carries (5.8 avg.) and 21 touchdowns in 2024, Skattebo proved he can carry the load, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Broncos are on the hunt for a 'joker' weapon — a pass-catching running back or tight end who can work the middle of the field — and the receiving prowess he showcased as a senior should put him relatively high on the team's board, relative to the position.
In two seasons at Arizona State, Skattebo hauled in 69 receptions for 891 yards and four touchdowns. He's a bit old for a running back, having just turned 23, but his entire rookie contract at the next level will stretch across his prime playing window.
That means if the Broncos were to draft Skattebo, they could rely on getting four of his best playing years before his rookie contract expires. Even then, he'd still have three under-30 seasons left to go.
Although Skattebo opted not to run the 40-yard dash at the Combine, he did post a 39.5-inch vertical jump (second-best among all running backs). He also notched a broad jump of 10-foot-3 inside Lucas Oil Stadium, tying for sixth-best amongst the ball-carriers.
The kid obviously has some explosion to his game. When it comes to Skattebo's speed, though, NFL teams will have to wait until his Arizona State pro day to clock him.
Again, Skattebo checks many of the 'joker' boxes. Projected as a likely third-round pick, he could be there for Denver late Day 3.
If the Broncos miss out on the top guys like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton early, Skattebo would be an ideal Day 2 target to bring some playmaking potential to the running back stable and potentially offer 'joker' upside to Payton's offense.
