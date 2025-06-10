Broncos Players React to Signing of RB J.K. Dobbins
You could say the Denver Broncos' locker room is pumped about the impending addition of running back J.K. Dobbins, who on Tuesday agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $5.25 million.
Just listen to how his new teammates describe the former Los Angeles Chargers starter.
“A real physical back. A veteran guy, which I think will always help this team. … I’m excited," wide receiver Marvin Mims said, via The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. "I think everyone else is too because the more we can get to help would be good.”
"He's a good back, especially when healthy. ... He's a baller," echoed safety Brandon Jones, per Tomasson. "He's one of the running backs that had one of the better rushing games against us last year), so I'm super excited for him to be here."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A sixth-year veteran, Dobbins brings with him to Denver more than 2,500 career yards from scrimmage, a healthy 5.2 yards per carry average, and 22 total touchdowns across stints in Baltimore and Los Angeles.
The Ohio State product — who nearly eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards last season despite missing four games due to injury — had one of the better outings against Denver's elite defense, notching 96 ground yards and a score amid a 23-16 Chargers victory at Empower Field.
“Just another good football player that we’ve seen first-hand [that] I’ve seen for a while," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Dobbins last week. "Just the importance of that position group."
Dobbins, 26, is expected to step into a split-backfield role alongside rookie RB RJ Harvey, with the duo forming an ideal thunder-and-lightning complement for Payton's scheme.
However, Payton cautioned not to assume any titles just yet, as behind Dobbins and Harvey on the depth chart are a host of younger backs — Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson — who are fighting for roster supremacy.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how they play. They’re going to get opportunities," Payton told reporters Tuesday. "I said it earlier, Audric is going to get opportunities. We’ve seen Jaleel. Don’t try to figure out the club right now. It’s way too early.”