J.K. Dobbins, the Comeback Player of the Year finalist, is signing with the #Broncos on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Still only 26, Dobbins had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 9 TDs in 13 games last season with the #Chargers. pic.twitter.com/N3aZ4RKa8D