Report: Broncos Sign Former Chargers RB to One-Year Deal
After some hemming and hawing, the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with ex-Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins on a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million for the 2025 season, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The signing was all but confirmed by Broncos head coach Sean Payton.
“I'm not going to answer to any reports. I think we're close. I’ll tell you tomorrow," Payton said to the assembled media.
A 2020 second-round pick, Dobbins spent his first four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before an injury-marred stint in Los Angeles in 2024, for whom he managed 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns (4.6 yards per carry) across 11 starts, adding a career-best 32 receptions for 153 scoreless yards.
The former Ohio State All-American spent part of last week on an extensive free-agent visit with Denver, dining with the coaching staff and touring the facility. He left without a contract but remained in the club's crosshairs.
“Just another good football player that we’ve seen first-hand [that] I’ve seen for a while," Payton said on June 5. "Just the importance of that position group. We really like the group right now we’re working with. It’s just another opportunity to possibly bring in another good football player to help us win.”
Dobbins' medical history is extensive—a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles tendon are chief among the list. Still, he's an experienced veteran who doesn't turn 27 until December and will raise the floor of Denver's otherwise young backfield.
Dobbins will likely be deployed in tandem with second-round rookie RJ Harvey, rotating between early and passing downs. Behind them on the depth chart are Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson, all of whom are now thrown into flux regarding their roster statuses.
“Let’s just see how they do," Payton said Tuesday.