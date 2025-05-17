4 Most Favorable Matchups on Broncos' 2025 Schedule
The Denver Broncos' schedule was released earlier this week, and several juicy matchups emerged. With four primetime games, Broncos fans and players have much to be excited about.
Scanning the Broncos' schedule, there are several favorable matchups they should be able to take advantage of, starting with their Week 1 home-opener.
Week 1: Tennessee Titans
There’s nothing better for the Broncos to get in the win column than facing a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start. Cam Ward was selected No. 1 overall in this year's draft, and unfortunately for him, his first game is against one of the best defenses in the league.
The Titans have some notable names at receiver, like Tyler Lockett and Calvin Ridley. Still, they aren’t enough of a threat to reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and the rest of Denver’s secondary to make a significant impact. Ward will face heavy pressure from a Broncos defense that blitzed early and often in the NFL last year, leading the league with 63 sacks. Unfortunately for Ward, his “welcome to the NFL” moment starts on the first regular-season snap of his career.
Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts
From a rookie quarterback in Week 1 to a dysfunctional Colts quarterback room consisting of Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, the Broncos defense is licking its chops. Sure, there’s an element of revenge for the Colts, who fell to the Broncos in Week 15 last season, but with Richardson yet to prove he belongs in the NFL, and Jones' history of throwing 47 interceptions and fumbling 50 times, they don’t have a plus starter.
The Broncos defense held Indy to 13 points a season ago, and it wouldn’t be a tall task to repeat that performance. In fact, I expect it.
Week 4: Cincinnati Bengals on MNF
Broncos-Bengals in Week 17 last season was one of the most competitive matchups of 2024, and they get to run it back in primetime early this season. The Bengals typically play their worst football in September, with a 4-8 record over the last three seasons, but the biggest flaw is their defense.
Cincinnati's defense surrendered the fourth-most touchdowns (30) in 2024. The Bengals lost Akeem Davis-Gaither and Sam Hubbard, and pair that with the team's unwillingness to pay star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who had 17.5 sacks last season (the most in the NFL), and they aren't getting any better.
Denver’s offense can abuse this Bengals defense, especially with Bo Nix going into his second year and the weaponry that has been added around him.
Week 7: New York Giants
New York’s offense is a giant concern. Outside of Malik Nabers, the Giants don’t have another receiver or running back that’s a difference maker. New York's offensive line is also atrocious as offensive tackles Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas have failed to play a full season in the last two years.
When Russell Wilson is your quarterback, it’s already hard enough to avoid sacks, but boasting a mediocre, at best, offensive line against Denver’s ultra-aggressive blitzing style, it’s even more improbable. The Broncos will finally get their revenge against Wilson in Week 7 unless he loses his job before then to rookie Jaxson Dart, but either way, it should be a victory for Denver.
No wins are gifted in the NFL but the Broncos face some opponents they have a particular edge against. If the Broncos can exploit the flaws of these four teams they should have a clearer path to the win column.