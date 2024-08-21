Broncos Name Bo Nix as Starting Quarterback
The Denver Broncos' quarterback competition has officially been decided.
On Wednesday, head coach Sean Payton named first-round rookie Bo Nix as the team's starter for the 2024 regular season, ending a months-long battle that included veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.
“I think he’s been consistent," Payton said, via The Athletic's Nick Kosmider. "It’s not a reflection on Jarrett or even Zach. It’s about what (Nix) has been able to do quickly.
“It was the overall body of work.”
The 12th overall pick of April's draft, Nix was largely flawless in two games of preseason play, completing 23-of-30 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, adding 29 rushing yards on six attempts. He led six scoring drives — accounting for 30 total points — while posting a cumulative 121.5 QB rating.
"I think it’s a really good fit," Nix said of Payton's offense after Sunday's victory versus Green Bay. "Especially tonight, I came out here and was very comfortable with the first few plays that were called. They were kind of keeping it within my comfort level, and that’s huge, especially for someone’s who’s trying to get in there and execute. You want to run plays that you feel comfortable with, and that’s what Coach Payton was calling tonight."
Nix will become the club's first rookie QB since John Elway to start Week 1 when the Broncos face the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.
“It’ll be a special moment," Nix said Wednesday.
