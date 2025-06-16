Broncos' RB Pecking Order Taking Shape After Eventful Offseason
The Denver Broncos have a new pecking order at running back. While four of the five running backs Denver rostered in 2024 remain in the fold, two new guys ahve arrived via the NFL draft and the free-agent ranks.
After saying goodbye to Javonte Williams, the Broncos spent the No. 60 overall pick on RJ Harvey. And just last week, the Broncos signed former Baltimore Ravens second-round running back J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns for the Los Angeles Chargers last year.
“Good luck to [the Chargers]. I'm a Bronco now," Dobbins said last week. "They have to see me twice a year."
At this stage, it's a relatively safe bet to project Harvey and Dobbins as the Broncos' one-two punch. But where does that leave the other running backs on the roster?
Let's examine.
Audric Estime
Estime was a 2024 fifth-round pick whose rookie season started off rocky, to say the least. He fumbled twice in his first nine NFL carries, and quickly found himself benched.
Sean Payton went back to Estime later in the season, and the rookie had a few grind-it-out performances, two of which were against the Kansas City Chiefs. But Estime's efficiency plummeted down the stretch, and he ended the season as a healthy scratch in the Broncos' Wildcard loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Literally days before the Broncos invited Dobbins in for a visit, Payton talked about how Estime is the type of runner who needs to be fed in a game, in order to get into a groove, and that he would "get those opportunities." It was a good example of follow what teams do, not what they say.
Still, it's hard to imagine Estime not having a role of some sort in 2025. Payton is a famous champion of the running-back-by-committee approach, so we'll see Estime; it's just unclear how much.
Jaleel McLaughlin
McLaughlin has a twitch to him that only Harvey can match on the roster. Maybe Dobbins. As a 'slasher' type back, McLaughlin will be utilized, even if it's as a change-of-pace back.
The Broncos love McLaughlin. A former undrafted guy, he's earned the praise of Payton and other offensive coaches, as well as teammates, since he was a rookie.
Best-case, McLaughlin is now the No. 3 guy. But he could end up being the fourth. How often will Denver dress four running backs? Time will tell.
Tyler Badie
Just when Badie was about to catch his big NFL break, he suffered a scary back injury at MetLife Stadium vs. the New York Jets last season. He'd shown some encouraging signs of being able to do what Williams was unable to: namely, produce rushing yards efficiently.
But we didn't see Badie again last season. Fast forward to this summer, and the offseason training program is in the books. Badie has competed hard, earning praise from Payton for his pass protection chops.
However, unless the Broncos opt to keep five running backs, plus fullback Michael Burton (six?), it's hard to see Badie making the 53-man roster. More likely, he could end up among the final roster cuts, with the hope of re-signing him to the practice squad where the Broncos could use gameday elevations if needed.
Blake Watson
Watson was an undrafted rookie last year, and while he only appeared in two games, rushing for 10 yards on four carries, he made the initial 53-man roster. The Broncos were obviously intrigued by the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Watson, but there are only so many running back roster spots to go around.
Unless Watson turns in an epic training camp and preseason performance, it's hard to see him making the roster. And how many backs are the Broncos going to carry on a practice squad?
The Takeaway
The new pecking order is halfway apparent. We know Harvey and Dobbins will be the tip of the spear, and all signs point to Estime and McLaughlin as the other two contributors of the committee.
Badie and Watson are on thinner ice, but they'll still get every opportunity to compete this summer and leapfrog Estime or McLaughlin.
At the end of the day, though, the Broncos have significantly upgraded the running back room. Compared to last season's production, the Broncos are poised to field a running back tandem that's actually dangerous, and one that opposing defenses stay up late game-planning for.