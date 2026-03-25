Broncos Could Alter 2026 Calculus by Drafting Washington RB

The Denver Broncos are set to host former Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman on an official top-30 pre-draft visit, NFL reporter Arye Pulli noted Tuesday.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Coleman has also arranged similar meetings with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, and Minnesota Vikings, according to Pulli.

A California native, Coleman (5-8, 220) began his collegiate career at Arizona before transferring to Washington for his final two years of eligibility. Altogether he recorded 3,892 yards from scrimmage and 37 total touchdowns (34 rushing) across 50 appearances, averaging a healthy 5.5 yards per carry.

"Team captain and productive three-down back," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "Coleman has a clear understanding of run-blocking schemes and protection duties. He knows where blocks are likely to develop and finds those spots. However, he lacks speed as an outside runner and has average burst between the tackles. He’s more of a tackle-slipper than a tackle-breaker, so it’s imperative that Coleman plays at a brisker pace to stay ahead of closing defenders. He projects as a Day 3 option who can compete for a job as a three-down backup."

Coleman is the second RB to speak with the Broncos prior to next month's NFL Draft, joining Indiana's Kaelon Black. The team has also expressed interest in Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers, Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion, and Boston College offensive lineman Jude Bowry, among others.

Denver currently holds seven selections for the 2026 Draft, which begins Thursday, April 23 in Pittsburgh.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

How the Calculus Could Change

To this point, the Broncos have postured as if they're content running back the same backfield group from 2025. And they followed through by re-signing presumed starter J.K. Dobbins as well as retaining backups Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie.

Dobbins assumingly will handle early-down work while now-sophomore RJ Harvey handles the passing downs. Unless they don't. Coleman's arrival would alter the chemistry, potentially bumping Harvey down the depth chart and leading to the departure of either McLaughlin or Badie — or both.

Coleman, who first met with Denver at February's Scouting Combine, discussed how he might fit among the lot.

“We really just talked about pass protection. We talked about the run game, but it was more so my plays, because we run similar offenses," he said of his chat with head coach Sean Payton. "So just being able to recite the plays. And it was like, ‘I asked you’ – because we run the same schemes, and we call it the same thing. So just being able to go in there and know that I can catch onto the offense pretty quick, and the way they run protections, they described it to me – is pretty much the same thing that we ran in college. Slightly adjusted, just depending on the gameplan and stuff. So coming in and learning fast, being able to play fast is ultimately the goal.”