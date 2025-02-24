Insider Casts Doubt on Broncos Pursuing Coveted Chiefs Free-Agent LB
The Denver Broncos are expected to look hard at the free-agent linebacker market and spend money to add veteran contributors. While many potential Broncos targets have been thrown out, with Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun being the favorite, it may be safe to cross one name off the list.
With the NFL Combine set to kick off on Tuesday, 9NEWS' Mike Klis wrote previewed the Broncos' potential offseason maneuvers, including the linebacker position, which is part of Sean Payton's play to “improve the middle.” Klis floated multiple linebackers targets, including Baun, Dre Greenlaw, Earnest Jones, and Nick Bolton.
However, the long-time insider seemed to pump the brakes on the Broncos pursuing Bolton.
"Don’t think the Broncos go Bolton here. While he’s a superb backer, he’s not the fleetest afoot," Klis wrote. "The Broncos need an inside backer who can run to complement Alex Singleton, a tackling machine who will be returning from season-ending ACL surgery."
This makes sense. The Broncos were exposed last year when it came to their linebacker play in coverage.
While Cody Barton did make some plays, his consistency was lacking, leading to him and Justin Strnad being targeted with great success. For as good of a tackler as Singleton has been, he hasn’t been great in coverage, and it's hard to predict what form he'll be in returning from that injury. On top of that, he's been rumored to be a potential cap casualty.
Bolton's play in coverage is one of the weaker aspects of his game. Per Pro Football Focus, among 25 linebackers with at least 500 coverage snaps, he ranked sixth in coverage grade, higher than Jones, Barton, and fellow prospective free agent Robert Spillane.
When you drop the parameters down to 400 coverage snaps, Bolton only drops to eighth, and he falls to 13th when set to 300 snaps. How much did the Kansas City Chiefs' scheme help him? The demands of Steve Spagnuolo's scheme are very different from Vance Joseph's, if Bolton were to join the Broncos.
Klis is the most reliable insider on the Broncos beat, and when he says something, we pay attention to it. Things could change, and the Broncos may end up being in on Bolton, but for now, it seems like they'll head in a different direction at linebacker.
Hopefully, that leads the Broncos to a Super Bowl Champion (Baun).
