I am a bit late to this, but Nick Emmanwori is an unbelievable caliber of athlete. Just pops on film and I had to look it up. Per Feldman's Freaks:



-11'4 Broad

-42" Vert

-24 reps of 225

-Squats 565

-Hit ~23 MPH at 230 pounds on the GPS



Virtually all 94th percentile or better