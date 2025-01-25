South Carolina Derwin James Clone Mocked to Broncos at Pick 20
With the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl festivities kicking off, the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft has begun. And that includes the innumerable mock drafts.
One of the more prominent pundits is NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, who just released his first mock draft of the year. Despite the Denver Broncos' obvious need to find an offensive weapon to help standout quarterback Bo Nix, Jeremiah went away from the doldrums of the groupthink that has mocked one running back or tight end after another to Denver, selecting South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at pick 20.
"Emmanwori gave me some Derwin James vibes when I studied him. I love his instincts and production," Jeremiah wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos have massive holes on the roster at running back, tight end, and linebacker entering this offseason. The team should probably also consider investments along the defensive line and wide receiver.
However, the draft is not about filling immediate holes on the roster but rather about selecting the best talent available. If the Broncos view Emmanwori as a future superstar at safety and a better prospect than an offensive weapon on the board, they should take the former Gamecock.
The poor play of safety P.J. Locke down the stretch led to the Buffalo Bills systematically targeting him over and over again as a weakness on the Broncos defense. Adding a more versatile athletic freak safety to pair with Brandon Jones could give the defense another needed difference-maker in the back seven and allow Vance Joseph to call more variety in coverages.
Locke’s lack of athleticism kept Denver from running more spilt-field looks on the back and limited Jones' ability to match up in the box or slot. Emmanwori will likely be a Combine standout. As one of Bruce Feldman’s freaks, Emmanwori’s reported testing numbers at his size puts him in company with a player like Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James.
The Broncos need to continue to build the offense around Nix. Fortunately, Denver has other means besides its first pick to add playmakers. With money to spend in free agency and a full slate of draft picks (a 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and three 6s), Denver does not have to take a wide receiver, tight end, and running back at 20.
Emmanwori is a special athlete who could challenge Georgia’s Malaki Starks as the first safety off the board. While playing a devalued position, the Broncos will have to view the safety as a chance to be a transcendent talent to be worthy of a first round selection.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!