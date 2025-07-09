Broncos' OLB Duo Faces Five Tough Matchups in 2025
The Denver Broncos' edge rushing tandem of Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper each had a breakout 2024 season, with 13.5 and 10.5 sacks, respectively. The duo led the charge for a Broncos defense that set a franchise record of 63 sacks, paving the way to the club's first playoff appearance in nearly a decade.
Bonitto and Cooper will try to build upon their stellar 2024 showing, but that will be no easy task as they will face some of the best offensive tackles in the NFL this coming season, starting with a gruesome championship twosome. Let's examine the toughest matchups the Broncos' rush linebackers will face in 2025.
Lane Johnson & Jordan Mailata | Philadelphia Eagles | Week 5
The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl victory, which was won in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Philadelphia boasts the best offensive line in the league, with the duo of Johnson and Mailata stonewalling anyone trying to take down Jalen Hurts.
Mailata and Johnson are ranked as the first and fifth offensive tackle, respectively, by Pro Football Focus. Both men are giants, and if they get their hands on you, you might as well save your energy for the next snap.
Bonitto and Cooper struggled against elite talent down the stretch last year, and the Eagles have the best tandem by far. Bonitto, in particular, will have to use his explosiveness and burst to fly around the edge and hope he can make it to Hurts.
Olu Fashanu & Armand Membou | New York Jets | Week 5
The Jets wanted to get younger at tackle, and they did just that, moving on from veterans Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith in favor of two first-round picks in Fashanu and Membou. While the two are still very young and inexperienced, especially with Membou being a rookie, they’re a formidable tandem.
Fashanu’s vice-grip hands and length paired with Membou’s athleticism and body control make them very formidable, and it’s no wonder they were both taken in the top 11 of their respective draft classes. While they’re young and developing, that doesn’t mean Cooper and Bonitto should mail it in vs. the Jets.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Joe Alt & Rashawn Slater | Los Angeles Charger | Weeks 3 & 18
Unfortunately for Bonitto and Cooper, they’ll have to face the Chargers’ prolific tackles twice this season. Both men were drafted in the first round and are the cornerstones of the Chargers' offensive line.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh emphasizes hard-nosed offensive line play, and Alt and Slater have that in surplus. Slater finished 2024 with a 90 pass-block grade via PFF (third-best), while Alt finished much lower, with a 79 grade (24th). Alt is improving rapidly.
Slater has already established himself as a top-tier tackle in the NFL, and if Alt continues to grow, they could become the best tandem in the league.
Laremy Tunsil & Josh Conerly Jr. | Washington Commanders | Week 13
The Commanders traded for Tunsil from the Houston Texans, then turned around and drafted Conerly in an effort to protect their phenomenal young quarterback Jayden Daniels. Tunsil has bounced around several NFL teams but has been a force on the end of whatever offensive line he’s played on, with excellent pass-blocking skills.
Conerly is a rookie with massive upside as a starting tackle due to his fluidity and athleticism, but he still has a little way to go in his development. He can be taken exploited by Cooper and Bonitto due to his inexperience, but Tunsil will shut them down if they don’t bring their best.
Recommended Articles
Conerly may be young, but he’ll have plenty of time to get his groove before Denver comes to town, assuming he starts.
Bottom Line
Bonitto and Cooper will want to prove that 2024 wasn’t just a one-time deal and that they can be a consistent demolition duo off the edge. 2025 presents many challenges for the Broncos’ young pass rushers, but if they come out of the gates swinging, they could easily be a top-five tandem.