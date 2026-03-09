The Denver Broncos are restructuring the contract of starting right guard Quinn Meinerz, a move that is projected to create roughly $11 million in salary cap space, The Denver Post's Luca Evans reported Sunday.

Per Over The Cap, the Broncos will undergo a simple restructure of Meinerz's deal, converting his $16.85 million base salary for the 2026 season into a signing bonus.

Restructuring of Quinn Meinerz's contract will be a simple restructure of his base salary of $16.85 million spread out over multiple years as a signing bonus. #Broncos can do that with contracts without a player's consent and players can get their money sooner with signing bonus. https://t.co/fDabYPZVFr — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 9, 2026

Meinerz, 27, is coming off another stellar campaign for the Broncos, garnering Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors while starting all 17 regular-season games as well as the club's two playoff contests. He played 97% of the offensive snaps, or 1,108 in total.

Extended in 2024, Meinerz is signed through 2028 and had been projected to count a staggering $19.721 million against the salary cap this year. The restructure should lower that number meaningfully.

Meinerz's transaction comes on a busy day for the Broncos as they prepare for the start of NFL free agency. The club also signed linebacker Justin Strnad and tight end Adam Trautman to multi-year extensions, and brought back restricted free-agent tight end Nate Adkins on a one-year pact.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What This Means

Meinerz's job security is in no question. He will return as Denver's starting right guard in 2026, flanking right tackle Mike McGlinchey and center Luke Wattenberg. His restructure was merely to help the organization in the short-term.

The newfound cap room should be applied instantly as the Broncos prepare to make outside additions to their roster, potentially including running back, wide receiver, tight end, and linebacker.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier Sunday that Denver (and the Kansas City Chiefs) is showing "love" to former Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne. Etienne is estimated to land a deal in the neighborhood of $6.8 million annually, according to Spotrac.

The savings may be kept in-house, however, as the Broncos are reportedly still intent on re-signing veteran starting linebacker Alex Singleton -- even after paying Strnad and rostering (for now) fellow starter Dre Greenlaw.

"Denver wants to keep its LBs together. Strnad back, and Broncos efforting an Alex Singleton deal, too," Fowler reported Sunday.

Spotrac predicts Singleton will receive a contract worth $4.7 million per year over two years.

The Broncos had about $25 million in available cap space prior to this weekend's maneuverings.