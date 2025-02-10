Broncos Not Expected to Use Franchise Tag in 2025
Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18, NFL teams may begin applying the franchise tag ahead of the start of the new league year. The Denver Broncos are not expected to be among them, according to Pro Football Focus.
"Recent extensions for Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Garett Bolles and Jonathon Cooper addressed all of the Broncos' crucial expiring contracts heading into the 2025 offseason. Now, attention will turn to bringing in more talent in free agency and working through extensions for players like Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote Monday.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos, fresh off their first playoff appearance since 2015, enter the offseason with roughly $37.3 million in available salary-cap space, 16th-most in the NFL. The team's top free agents include starting running back Javonte Williams, linebacker Cody Barton, and defensive lineman D.J. Jones — none of whom are realistic candidates for the tag.
Bonitto, as stated above, is arguably the biggest fish to fry contractually. The Pro Bowl and All-Pro edge rusher is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and will be extension-eligible this summer. He's projected to average anywhere from $18-$22 million annually on a new pact.
"We haven’t even had those conversations yet," Broncos general manager George Paton said in January. "Nik has had a great year. Obviously, we’d love to have Nik here long-term. We love ‘Coop’ (OLB Jonathon Cooper). We like the group, but we haven’t had those discussions yet. So we’ll see where that goes.”
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!