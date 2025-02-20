Broncos' Offensive 'Building Blocks' Ranked by B/R
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton have brought in several players with outstanding playmaking ability and leadership skills via the NFL draft. Success in the NFL hinges on a team’s quarterback, and the Broncos have found their franchise leader in Bo Nix, who had a phenomenal rookie season.
While quarterback is the most important, you must still have a strong nucleus of playmakers and role players on offense to make it to the Super Bowl. But to that end, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton ranked the Broncos' offensive building blocks at No. 16, smack dab in the middle of the league.
Moton listed Nix, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, right guard Quinn Meinerz, and Garett Bolles as Denver's "building blocks."
"Nix's passing numbers are impressive because he played with a mediocre 16th-ranked rushing attack and only had one reliable receiver in Courtland Sutton, who recorded a career-high 81 catches. On the flip side, Nix took snaps behind one of the league's best offensive lines," Moton wrote. "The Broncos have signed Bolles to two extensions, most recently last year. Meinerz earned his first All-Pro nod last season. Both are essential to Nix's pass protection. Yes, quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Brock Purdy have the accolades and impressive passing numbers, but Nix has a stronger supporting cast, particularly a top-tier offensive line."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nix is, without a doubt, the Broncos' best offensive piece. The quarterback has been a sore subject for the Broncos for almost a decade. However, Nix’s monumental rookie campaign has put those worries to bed as he commanded Payton’s offense like a 10-year veteran with limited offensive weapons.
The best of those playmakers, Sutton, hasn’t always received the love he deserves from fans, but he continues to make mind-melting catches and was Nix’s most reliable target in 2024, putting up 1,081 yards on 81 receptions and eight touchdowns. Meinerz and Bolles are the best men on a Broncos offensive line ranked No. 2 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, giving Nix ample time to sit back and make throws or open running lanes.
All four players are outstanding building blocks for the Broncos, but they’ll need more game-changers on offense to rise from their No. 16 rank. Denver's offensive line is exceptional at run blocking, but it doesn't have a running back who can hit the hole and break tackles when called upon.
Denver is also without talented tight ends who can sit in line and block or make a difference in the passing game. The Broncos could also use another wideout, as Sutton commands most of the attention, and Marvin Mims Jr., while finding his footing in 2024, is still growing into his role.
If Denver can add at least two difference-makers this offseason, it could help Nix grow exponentially in 2025 and add more dimension to the Broncos offense.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!