Broncos Full 2025 Regular Season Schedule May Have Been Leaked Early
The NFL's official schedule announcement doesn't drop until 6 pm MDT, but the Denver Broncos' full regular-season slate of games may have already been leaked. OzzyNFL has leaked the full schedule on X (formerly Twitter), who was also the first to report the Broncos' Week 6 International game vs. the New York Jets.
Unofficial though it is, here's a look at what OzzyNFL claims the Broncos' regular-season schedule is in 2025.
- Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans
- Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts
- Week 3: at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 4: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)
- Week 5: at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 6: at New York Jets (London)
- Week 7: vs. New York Giants
- Week 8: vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 9: at Houston Texans
- Week 10: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (TNF)
- Week 11: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 12: BYE
- Week 13: at Washington Commanders (SNF)
- Week 14: at Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 15: vs. Green Bay Packers
- Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 17: at Kansas City Chiefs (Christmas)
- Week 18: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
If this ends up being confirmed by Wednesday's NFL announcement, it means the Broncos will have three primetime games and two additional nationally-available fixtures in London and on Christmas Day.
If true, the NFL seems to be buying what the Broncos are now selling, after Sean Payton and Bo Nix led the team to a 10-win season and a playoff berth. A Monday Night Football tilt vs. Joe Burrow and the Bengals would be a sensational revenge game for the Broncos, pitting Nix against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Week 13's rumored Sunday Night Football matchup will also bring the top two quarterbacks of the 2024 draft together for a head-to-head throwdown. Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game and won Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Nix was also an ORoY finalist, making it to the Wildcard Round before getting bounced decidedly by the Buffalo Bills. You can believe that Nix will have his dander up for this one.
Opening vs. a rookie quarterback — even the No. 1 overall pick — is a fortuitous first game for the Broncos. Rookie quarterbacks have a terrible record in their first start historically, and a Broncos defense that led the league in sacks and finished top 10 in scoring and yards will be licking its chops at the prospect of hosting Cam Ward.
The initial rumors that the Broncos would face a two-game East Coast road trip vs. the World Champion Eagles and Commanders may turn out to be hogwash if this rumor is proven right. However, OzzyNFL has the Broncos playing two games way out east, starting with the Eagles in Week 5 and followed by a trip across the pond to London vs. the Jets in Week 6.
In all likelihood, if OzzyNFL is proven to be correct in this early leak of the schedule, Coach Payton will likely have a plan in place to leave for the Eagles game in Week 5, and fly across the pond immediately for the Jets in London to allow the Broncos to acclimate to the United Kingdom time zone.
The NFL obviously recognizes the power dynamics within the absolutely stacked AFC West, giving the Broncos a road game vs. the Chiefs and a home tilt vs. the Chargers as the two games to end the season. Both will likely have massive AFC West and conference playoff implications.
A Week 12 bye would be awesome for the Broncos. While it's not the latest it could be in the season, three-quarters of the campaign will have passed by Week 12, allowing the Broncos to heal up, rest, and self-scout for the final stretch run.
With all that being said, I'll leave the schedule analysis as is until we get confirmation from the Broncos or the NFL later Wednesday evening. The Broncos will travel 23,267 miles in 2025 — the eight-most in the NFL — although that trip to London will account for just shy of 10,000 of them.
Recommended Articles
Stay tuned for Wednesday night's official announcement, at which point, we'll dive much deeper into the Broncos' schedule and all the implications and takeaways thereof.