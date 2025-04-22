Mel Kiper Jr. Pushes Back on Trade-Up Rumors, Linking One RB to Broncos at 20
In the chess game of team-building, Denver Broncos GM George Paton has positioned himself nicely to force a checkmate.
The arrival of veteran tight end Evan Engram removed the overriding need to fill that nagging roster hole in the 2025 NFL draft, offering further proof that free agency can prove handy, especially if used wisely.
It's way beyond dispute that without quarterback Bo Nix charting a far brighter future ahead in Denver, high-profile guys like Engram would take their talent elsewhere. Therein lies the rub for Paton and head coach Sean Payton this coming Thursday in Green Bay: the dynamic presence of Nix now allows the Broncos to build the nest with some explosive weapons.
Right on cue, Monday's rumors that the Broncos were one of "few" teams interested in trading up detonated like a bombshell in the Mile High City. The Broncos' glaring need at the running back position behind Nix makes connecting the draft dots a whole lot easier.
While executing flashy trades up the draft board is always exciting and intriguing, the results of such blockbuster moves can be mixed, to say the least. Therefore, it's fairly revealing that ESPN's draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has the Broncos front office resisting the more obvious temptations and instead, sticking firmly at the No. 20 spot to nab North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
"Omarion Hampton is the one I feel very confident about to Denver at 20," Kiper told host Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Podcast. "I think if he's there at Denver for Sean Payton, he makes a ton of sense."
Kiper's confidence in Payton's comfort level with Hampton as his running back is based on the prevailing market conditions. Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty is the consensus No.1-ranked running back in this deep draft class, and that's driving up the price to obtain him.
Consequently, pulling off a trade that would vault the Broncos into the top five appears to be too rich at this juncture, but it's noteworthy that passing on deals could also be a noble draft-day art form all on its own.
Letting the draft chips fall as they may did work out for the Broncos last year, selecting Nix at No. 12 overall to lead the franchise. However, it may have given Payton a nasty bout of palpitations and sleepless nights in the build-up to last year's draft.
However, the fact remains that there's no sure-fire guarantee Hampton even falls into Denver's lap at 20, so it's a risky approach to rest on the laurels of the team's current position in the draft. You might expect that Payton will be loading up on Pepto-Bismol, but if Kiper's sage words don't ease his concerns just a little, perhaps Broncos Country's anxieties on missing out on a first-round running back will be temporarily assuaged.
"Like I said, the one I like, Omarion Hampton running back North Carolina to Denver at pick number 20, I think could be a real nice addition," Kiper reiterated to Adams.
