With the playoffs all but out of reach, the 3-7 Denver Broncos take to the road this week to face the 3-8 Carolina Panthers. Although the Broncos have yet to be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, they continue to lose the games they should win, and still have to face the Kansas City Chiefs twice, plus another bout with the Los Angeles Chargers.

What should fans expect to see on Sunday in Carolina? Let's go around the Mile High Huddle table to see how the staff envisions this one unfolding.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 5-5: The wheels have truly come off for the Broncos and any notion that the Broncos can stick with this formula in the future is destroyed by the Panthers. The Broncos head east against a very underrated defense that limits Russell Wilson to zero touchdowns through the air, and seals the win with a pick-six late.

Pick: Panthers 21, Broncos 15

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 4-6: Surely the Broncos can beat the now Sam Darnold-led Panthers, right? Well, you would think so, but don't bet the house on it. Going on the road in the NFL is never easy, and this one will be a squeaker. Wilson throws for a score and runs for another as the Broncos prevail.

Pick: Broncos 21, Panthers 13

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 4-6: One of these weeks, the Broncos are going to have some things start to click. This is not that week. The offense once again sputters, leading to a very low-scoring game. Brandon McManus saves the day with two big kicks keeping the Broncos in the game. A special teams play becomes the deciding factor. The Broncos get a nice return for a touchdown and end up coming out on top.

Pick: Broncos 13, Panthers 10

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 5-5: The proverbial Broncos ship hit an iceberg in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. To keep water out of the boat, the Broncos' offense will finally generate 20 points against a respectable Panthers' defense. Look for Wilson to get his tight ends involved early.

Pick: Broncos 21, Panthers 17

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1) 4-6: If the Broncos lose this game, their season is all but over. The Panthers are in the same category as the Broncos in terms of where they stand amongst the rest of the NFL, but at least Denver has one of the best defensive units in the league. That will be enough to get the Broncos the win in what’s likely to be yet another low-scoring game.

Pick: Broncos 20, Panthers 13

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 5-5: There is no trust that this Broncos team can win with Nathaniel Hackett at the helm. Plain and simple. It doesn’t matter the quality of the opponent, either. This time Broncos struggle in all three phases and drop another game they should win.

Pick: Broncos 16, Panthers 23

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 3-7: I've struggled as much as the Broncos in picking my games this season. I've found it very difficult to get a bead on this team, but another week means I've gotta take another stab. I'd like to say that I believe this is the week it all turns around for Denver, but... Darnold once made Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson look like the Keystone Cops, and at home with a Panthers squad equally desperate to eke out a win, the beleaguered quarterback finds a way to twist the knife. The Broncos' offense again shows signs of life in the first half with Klint Kubiak's game script, but the Panthers smother in the second half, while Ejiro Evero's purportedly vaunted defense collapses (again) when the chips are down. I wanna be wrong.

Pick: Panthers 17, Broncos 13

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 6-3: I should've learned my lesson last week, picking the Broncos to actually win a game. But I didn't. Instead, I'm channeling what little optimism remains for the most winnable matchup remaining on Denver's docket. As always, it should be low-scoring and defensive-oriented — and likely sluggish for long stretches. The defense should respond after its worst showing of 2022, and the offense... well, let's hope for the best.

Pick: Broncos 17, Panthers 13

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 5-5: This Broncos team, as well as the season, is more than halfway down the drain. While the Panthers possess an equally inept offense, their defense is littered with talented players. Given the lack of health and talent across the Denver offense, expect a low-scoring game coming down to who wins within the margins: special teams, penalties, and turnover differential. Sadly, for Broncos Country, these are all areas the Broncos have been bottom tier in this season.

Pick: Panthers 16, Broncos 9

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 3-7: It's getting harder to trust the Broncos. It's obvious by now that changes are coming after the season. The Panthers are not a good team, but the Broncos have had their problems against bad teams. Expect Denver's offense to struggle again and the defense to do the heavy lifting. If the Broncos don't win this one, it's hard to see them winning another game this season.

Pick: Broncos 13, Panthers 9

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 4-6: Three QBs for the Panthers in three weeks, and the last time Darnold faced Denver, he lost. Expect an ugly game full of errors on offense and in-game management for Hackett. Panthers' edge rusher Brian Burns has eight sacks and should get a couple more against Wilson. Broncos escape Carolina with a pick-six redemption play from CB Patrick Surtain II.

Pick: Broncos 20, Panthers 13

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 1-9: Until this offense figures out how to sustain drives outside of the first quarter, it's going to be incredibly hard to pick the Broncos to win. Denver goes against a highly underrated defense this week in Carolina, so things don't appear to be headed in the right direction in that aspect. The Broncos' one saving grace is that they will be facing Darnold at quarterback, so this is going to be a close game. Hopefully, the ball bounces the right way for once, and the defense comes away with a few turnovers.

Pick: Broncos 17, Panthers 12

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 3-7: Another week and another battle of two bad teams. Neither team has a strong quarterback position this year. Denver's defense should be able to capitalize more than either phase of the Panthers.

Pick: Broncos 17, Panthers 9

Dylan Von Arx (@arx_d) 3-7: As hard as it is to be optimistic, this has to be a game where Denver takes hold of a win. With Darnold starting, the Broncos' defense will have plenty of opportunities for turnovers, but the offense will have to hold up its end of the bargain. If Denver can't win Sunday, it's time to pack it in for the season.

Pick: Broncos 14, Panthers 10

