Report: Broncos 'Part Ways' with ILB Coach Greg Manusky
More staff upheaval in the Mile High City.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Denver Broncos have "parted ways" with inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky.
A four-time NFL defensive coordinator, Manusky arrived with Broncos HC Sean Payton in 2023 to head up the off-ball linebacker room — a room that was exploited this season following the loss of veteran Alex Singleton. Starting ILBs Cody Barton and Justin Strnad both graded out among the lower half of the league, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Broncos are expected to revamp the position in 2025 with Barton and Strnad scheduled for unrestricted free agency, and 31-year-old Singleton returning from a torn ACL.
“I think you’re constantly evaluating where you’re at—where we need to go. My mind is always thinking about what we still need [and] maybe what’s missing," Payton said after Denver's 31-7 playoff defeat against the Bills to which the ILB play contributed.
Manusky is the fifth member of the Broncos' 2024 cabinet to depart the organization this offseason, joining former assistant general manager Darren Mougey, special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, tight ends coach Declan Doyle, and pass game coordinator John Morton.
