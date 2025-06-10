Broncos CB Pat Surtain II has Four Marquee WR Matchups in 2025
Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has solidified himself as the best in the game after winning the Defensive Player of the Year award. It was the first time a cornerback has won the award since Stephon Gilmore in 2019.
Surtain has been the Broncos' top asset since he was drafted in 2021, locking down the best wide receivers in the league. In 2024, he shut down the likes of DK Metcalf and Mike Evans, among others, and in 2025, he’ll continue to be tested by a number of receivers.
Let’s dissect Surtain's toughest matchups this year, starting with a rematch from late in the 2024 season that was fought in the “jungle."
Ja’Marr Chase | Cincinnati Bengals | Week 4
Chase had an incredible 2024 season, catching 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, all of which led the league. However, when Surtain was in coverage against Chase last year, he only allowed three receptions on six targets for 27 yards.
When Chase wasn’t covered by Surtain, he had six catches for 75 yards. While Surtain has locked Chase up in the past, that doesn’t mean it’ll be a cakewalk this time around.
Chase owns the Triple Crown receiver title and has an elite quarterback in Joe Burrow throwing him the rock. Surtain must stay disciplined in Week 4, but luckily for him, it’ll be on the Broncos' home turf this time around.
DeVonta Smith/A.J. Brown | Philadelphia Eagles | Week 5
Smith, “The Slim Reaper,” has been terrorizing secondaries since he entered the league in 2021. Over his four years in the NFL, he has amassed 4,011 yards and 27 touchdowns, and his partner in crime has 7,026 yards and 49 touchdowns in his six years.
The Eagles' receiver duo could be the scariest the Broncos face this season, although Chase and Tee Higgins might disagree. Regardless, Surtain has his work cut out for him as covering either Smith or Brown won’t be an easy task given the former's elusiveness and speed, and the latter's big frame and strength.
Week 5 will be no easy task for Surtain and the Broncos' secondary as a whole, but he hasn’t let fans down yet.
CeeDee Lamb | Dallas Cowboys | Week 8
Lamb has been a top-three wideout in the league for several years and poses a threat to Surtain. Lamb caught 101 balls for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, which is even more impressive when you consider that Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott only played eight games last season.
Lamb only had two catches for 23 yards in his outing against Denver in 2021, and Surtain will look to replicate those numbers this season. With Lamb’s strength and route-running savvy, it won’t be an easy day at the office for Surtain.
Terry McLaurin | Washington Commanders | Week 13
'Scary Terry' is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL, but was given a bigger spotlight in 2024 with rookie phenom Jayden Daniels throwing him the ball. McLaurin posted 1,096 yards and a career high 13 touchdowns with Daniels as his quarterback, and he shows no signs of slowing down.
McLaurin's combination of quickness and route running makes him ultra-dangerous to any corner he lines up across, but Surtain has more than enough talent and experience to handle him. Sleeping on McLaurin would be a huge mistake, as he’s carved up several secondaries and made countless clutch catches.
The Takeaway
Surtain has several grueling matchups throughout the 2025 season. As the reigning defending DPOY, he is more than capable of taking care of business no matter who he lines up across from, but he’ll have to be extra prepared in 2025 if he wishes to replicate his all-time performance last year.
