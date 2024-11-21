Broncos CB Pat Surtain II is Ready for Raiders TE Brock Bowers
The Denver Broncos dominated the Las Vegas Raiders 34-18 in Week 5, donning their 1977 Orange Throwback threads and snapping an eight-game losing streak to their hated AFC West rival.
This coming Sunday, cornerback Patrick Surtain II will lead the Broncos defense into enemy territory to get their first win in Las Vegas. Since moving from Oakland, CA to Sin City, the Raiders have a four-game winning streak over the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Denver's elite cornerback isn't too focused on the Vegas losing streak. Surtain and the Broncos are all about their winning game plan.
“Probably not,” Surtain said on Wednesday. “The main thing right now is getting a win, focusing on the game plan, and coming out with a victory at the end of the day. When you are going into divisional matchups like this, all you need and want is a win. No matter how it may come or occur or what the result may be, all that matters is a win."
Broncos GM George Paton drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021. Surtain inked a four-year, $96 million contract extension last September.
This season, the fourth-year corner is credited with 23 tackles (16 solo), one tackle for a loss, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions, one for a touchdown (against the Raiders). PS2 has 128 total yards off of interceptions.
Surtain only allows 7.9 yards per reception with an opposing passer rating allowed of 63.5, a testament to his craft as a lockdown corner. The team captain sets the tone and leads a Vance Joseph defense ranked No. 5 in run defense and top-10 in nearly every category.
“Obviously, we want to reach the perfect mode, but we are trying to achieve greatness each and every week. That is the goal and standard,” said Surtain. “We’re fully capable of doing it because we have all 11 guys who are willing to get it right and willing to do what is best for the team week in and week out. When you have a defense like that which is hungry and ready to obtain those goals, the sky is the limit for sure.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos are currently in third place in the AFC West. Meanwhile, the Raiders remain a bottom-feeder in the league.
The Raiders are rumored to be interested in University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders this coming April, a projected first-round pick. But for this Sunday, the Raiders will look to use their latest first-rounder — tight end Brock Bowers — to torch the Broncos. The rookie tight end has been turning heads.
Bowers led his team in receiving with eight receptions and 97 yards, including a 57-yard pass from Gardner Minshew in the Raiders' Week 5 loss in Denver. Bowers has been the literal silver lining for a maligned Raiders offense, recording 70 receptions for 706 yards and three touchdowns thus far.
Surtain says the Broncos defense can already see improvements in Bowers' game this deep into the season.
“Very different. They made it key for him to get the ball," Surtain said of Bowers. “You can see how they made it a point of emphasis to give him the ball in any spot and any position. They even have him at ‘X’ [receiver] backside and at his tight end spot at the ‘Z’. He is playing all positions, and they are utilizing him very well. It will be a good challenge for us.”
Surtain and the Broncos defense will have a special weapon to account for. Broncos head coach Sean Payton and budding superstar quarterback Bo Nix’s offense will undoubtedly complement a dominant and suffocating Denver defense that’ll be eager to earn its first-ever win in Las Vegas.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!