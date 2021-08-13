Broncos-Vikings Clip Showcases Rookie CB Patrick Surtain II is As-Advertised

As Denver Broncos training camp progresses, it’s clear GM George Paton had a reason for passing on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the ninth pick in the first round of the NFL draft, opting instead to select the talented Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Although not universally popular, Paton handed head coach Vic Fangio a multi-dimensional talent that creates a matchup advantage for the Broncos' defense. In the pass-happy AFC West, the organization added a chess piece that can help keep opposing offenses in check.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Surtain is known for being an instinctive player. He leverages his size to slow opposing receivers from getting into their routes at the line a scrimmage. The rookie has more-than-sufficient straight-line speed and quickness to stifle wide receivers.

This skill-set was on display in the Broncos' first joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday as the rookie first-round shut down an opposing wideout to break up the pass.

Fellow teammates and coaches have noted Surtain's high football IQ and maturity. The Broncos' coaching staff is challenging their first-rounder to play both slot and outside cornerback, a task normally reserved for veteran players, but Surtain appears up for the task.

“It’s rare you would ask a rookie to do that, number one, and it’s rare that he’s been able to handle it and do it,” said Fangio.

According to Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, Surtain has the “athletic ability” to compete at the highest level. Combined with his mental capacity to process a great deal of information quickly, the rookie has the makings of an impact player.

To add fuel to the fire, Surtain is surrounded by the most talented secondary the Broncos have had since the vaunted 2015 'No Fly Zone.' The Broncos are stacked at the cornerback position with newly-acquired free agents Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller to go along with the well-regarded slot corner Bryce Callahan.

Combined with perhaps the top safety duo in the league win Simmons and Kareem Jackson, the back end of the Broncos' defense is overflowing with ability, allowing the rookie to focus his energy on studying his assignments and mastering the playbook.

Shutting Down Big Receivers

Along with the ability to play effectively in zone coverage, expect to see Surtain matched up against specific receivers. As he gains experience, look for him to get assigned to cover big-name receivers in certain situations.

Anticipate Fangio pitting Surtain against big-bodied receivers like 6-foot 2, 211-pound L.A. Charger Keenan Allen in 3rd-and-long or red-zone situations. The rookie’s mental strength will get tested against a four-time Pro Bowler such as Allen.

However, such one-on-one battles will make Surtain a more complete player. He should be rest reassured that safeties the likes of Simmons and Jackson have his back and won’t allow him to fail.

Surtain, the Matchup DB

There is sufficient evidence over the past few years suggesting that Broncos linebackers cannot cover Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. With Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell returning as starters, do not expect the 2021 season to be any different for that position group.

What has changed is the Broncos now have a player with the size, speed, and coverage ability to slow down athletic tight ends like Kelce who have caused so much angst for Fangio’s defense. Expect Surtain to be placed in tight man-to-man coverage in situations where he can be confident that his quickness can get him out of a tough spot.

The rookie might not be able to completely neutralize Kelce — he is just too good — but tighter coverage may force Kansas City's quarterback Patrick Mahomes to hold onto the ball a few priceless seconds longer, giving linebackers Von Miller or Bradley Chubb a better chance for a sack.

The early returns suggest the Broncos' homework paid off by selecting Surtain. Although he is still a work in progress, the rookie was worthy of the top-10 pick.

The question is, can the Broncos' coaching staff deploy its Swiss Army knife in a way that actually leads to more wins? This roster has undeniable talent in the secondary. Now, coaches and players must execute.

