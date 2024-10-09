Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The Denver Broncos are riding high on a three-game win streak. This success couldn't happen without Denver's star players doing... well, star things.
Cornerback Patrick Surtain II is one such player, and he was just named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his phenomenal performance in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Surtain totaled two interceptions, one of which he returned 100 yards to the house for the second-longest pick-six in Broncos history. This is the second time that he's been named DPoW, with the last time coming in Week 12 back in 2021, his rookie year.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Surtain joins kicker Wil Lutz as the second Bronco to earn Conference honors this season. Surtain is also only one of 13 cornerbacks in Broncos history to have won the award.
Through five weeks, Surtain has again established himself as the NFL's top shutdown cornerback, absolutely smothering the opponent's No. 1 receiver. With 14 tackles (eight solo) and four passes defensed, he became just the third Bronco to ever notch 40 passes defensed inside of his first four seasons in the NFL.
Surtain is one of eight NFL defenders to be named AFC DPoW multiple times since 2021. The Broncos wisely opted to keep him happy and employed by the team, extending him on a record-breaking contract this past summer.
Drafted at No. 9 overall out of Alabama in 2021, Surtain has been a smashing success for the Broncos — the first-ever draft pick by GM George Paton. Surtain joins Dre'Mont Jones (twice), Von Miller (four times), Aqib Talib (twice, and Karl Mecklenburg (thrice) as the fifth Bronco to ever garner multiple Conference DPoW honors.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!