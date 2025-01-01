Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Now the Odds-On DPoY Favorite
Although he's been in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation all year, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has moved into the lead when it comes to DraftKings' odds. Surtain has eclipsed Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt.
Surtain stands as the odds-on favorite at -200, with Watt at No. 2 (+170).
There's one game left to be played, though. And for Surtain, it's a big one. With a playoff berth on the line, if Surtain manages to produce a big game against the Carson Wentz-led Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the season finale, he could cement his DPoY status.
Only one Bronco has ever won the award: Hall-of-Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar back in 1978. That was the year of the famed Orange Crush defense that culminated in a loss in the Super Bowl.
If Surtain manages to close out the season on a strong footing and ends up winning DPoY, it'll be an amazing feat and not without a fair number of obstacles to be overcome. After a very strong first quarter of the season, he went from being occasionally mentioned as a DPoY candidate in the press and on broadcasts to it coming up any time his name was broached.
Then disaster struck. On the first defensive play of Week 6's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Surtain suffered a concussion. He would miss basically all of that game and didn't dress for the following in Week 7.
Missing two games while other DPoY candidates are out there making plays and being featured in the highlight reels isn't good for a guy's outlook. If Surtain were to overcome this setback, he'd have to become a whirling dervish when he returned.
And that's what he did. On the season, Surtain has tied a career-high with four interception, and 11 pass break-ups to go along with 42 tackles (31 solo), a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. That fumble he forced was last week on Tee Higgins, and Surtain recovered it, too.
At just 24 years old, Surtain still has a lot of football left. And the Broncos just signed him to a massive extension this past summer. Surtain only needs one more pass defensed to record the most pass breakups by a Broncos cornerback in his first four seasons in team history.
Rush linebacker Nik Bonitto built up a head of steam in the DPoY sweepstakes, but after scoring a defensive touchdown in back-to-back games, he then disappeared in consecutive losses. However, Bonitto did receive the most fan Pro Bowl votes for an outside linebacker.
How cool would it be to see Surtain bring home the DPoY award as only the second Bronco ever to do it? The Broncos have to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to do their part in making it happen. It's hard to give such an accolade to a player who has to watch the playoffs from home.
