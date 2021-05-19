Report: Broncos Sign First-Round CB Patrick Surtain II to Multi-Million Dollar Deal

The Denver Broncos hosted their entire rookie class over the weekend. The rookie mini-camp saw all 10 of Denver's draft picks, plus the college free-agent signings, report for duty to kick off their respective NFL careers.

First-round pick Patrick Surtain II showed up, crossing the NFLPA's boycott picket line armed with the reality of his unproven situation. Hitting the ground running and working to establish himself as a young leader among the rookies, Surtain donned the jersey No. 2 — the self-same number he sported as a prolific cornerback at the University of Alabama — and set about his on-field business.

His off-field business, however, remained incomplete — until Tuesday when Surtain signed his rookie contract. The Broncos have their first-round pick under contract.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported the terms of Surtain's deal, which, like all rookies regardless of where they're drafted, is slotted based on the collective bargaining agreement. Let's just say Surtain won't find himself in the poor house any time soon. The Florida native received a nice windfall of cash.

The total value of Surtain's four-year deal is $20,962,802, which includes a signing bonus of $12,605,672. If he plays well over the next few years, the Broncos have the prerogative to exercise a fifth-year option on his rookie deal, which gives the team ostensible control of the talented corner through 2025.

Surtain brings 6-foot-2 length (208 pounds) to the table and is the son of former three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain, Sr. Junior hails from the uber-competitive SEC and brings a wealth of big-game experience to the table.

Surtain leaves the college ranks as the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year with 38 consecutive starts under his belt. He totaled 116 tackles (82 solo), six tackles for a loss, 24 pass break-ups, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and he scored one touchdown.

As the Broncos continue their Phase II workouts at UCHealth Training Center, Surtain faces an uphill climb to crack the starting defense with highly-paid vets like Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, and Ronald Darby ahead of him on the depth chart. Don't sleep on the rookie, however, as head coach Vic Fangio could already have a top-secret plan to use him in the Broncos' defense in 2021 without necessarily taking playing time away from the vets.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!