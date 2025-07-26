Jones: Broncos S P.J. Locke is 'An Inch' Taller Since Successful Surgery
The Denver Broncos' safety room has some new faces. Big free-agent signing Talanoa Hufanga has ostensibly replaced P.J. Locke in the starting lineup next to Brandon Jones, and the Broncos also signed veteran safety Sam Franklin.
The new blood has reshuffled the pecking order at safety, likely pushing Locke out of the starting lineup. He projects as the Broncos' No. 3 safety, which is a role he thrived in back in 2023.
Following Locke's modest breakout showing in Sean Payton's first year as head coach, the Broncos moved on from Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. The team re-signed Locke to a two-year deal and brought in Jones from the Miami Dolphins.
Jones would go on to shine in his first year with the Broncos, turning in a Pro Bowl-caliber debut. Unfortunately, Locke didn't fare as well in his first season as an unquestioned starter.
We've since learned that Locke played injured last season and was in a lot of pain. He opted to go under the knife for a spinal fusion surgery this past January and has experienced miraculous results.
Not only has Locke started Broncos training camp fit and on the field, but according to Jones, his fellow former Texas Longhorn is not only faster, but he's also grown "an inch" since the surgery.
"Being like one of the only people that has dealt with this type of injury before, and the way he's come back, and the way he's looked, I'm like super, super impressed. I tell him every day how good he looks. His feet, his speed, everything. It looks like he hasn't lost a step at all," Jones said of Locke. "And also, he did grow an inch, which is a little crazy. I'm like, 'Hey, I could use a little inch.' After the surgery, I'm like, 'I might need to get that.' (Smiles) But he's been excellent and I'm super happy for him. He's been playing extremely well at a high level and I'm definitely glad to have him back."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
That is kind of crazy. There are all sorts of anecdotal stories about people going to the chiropractor and coming out just a little bit taller, but Locke's case is much more extreme than a mere adjustment.
Locke is chronicling his surgery and subsequent recovery on his YouTube channel, which is where we learned earlier this month that he'd had the spinal fusion procedure. In the first episode, aspects of his recovery are shown, including his first post-surgery meeting with his surgeon, where the specifics of his initial injury and condition are explained in depth, including X-rays.
Locke's surgeon explains in the video, as he examines the X-rays, that the discs in the safety's L4 and L5 vertebrae had "completely deteriorated," leading to bone-on-bone contact. I'm no expert in what exactly happens in a spinal fusion surgery, but after the success of the procedure, the Broncos might need to change Locke's roster listing from 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11.
"We're about five months out and it's been nothing short of a blessing, like a miracle. I've got no pain levels," Locke said in that YouTube episode published on July 1. "Even, like, the little bit of pain I do have from certain movements is nothing compared to what I was dealing with during the season, at all. So I feel like, man, it's just been a miracle. I feel like it's been a breakthrough I've been praying for."
It's great to see Locke looking good out on the grass. No doubt, his teammates were concerned about him. He must have played through ridiculous levels of pain last season, which explains, in part, why he didn't look like the same safety from the year prior.
Jones and Locke go back quite a ways, having played together as defensive backs at the University of Texas. Locke left for the draft in 2019, but didn't hear his name called. He eventually signed with the Broncos after a short stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Meanwhile, Jones would enter the draft the following year, becoming a third-round pick of the Dolphins. Four years later, they reunited in Denver as the team's starting safety duo. But Locke wasn't himself, and not knowing the future and how long it would take for him to get back on his feet, the Broncos made Hufanga a priority in free agency.
"P.J., I've known him for a long time," Jones said. "He's one of the hardest workers I know."
It's good that Denver has kept Locke around. Hufanga is an exciting impact player when he's on the field, but his injury history is extensive.
Recommended Articles
At worst, Locke gives the Broncos some Hufanga insurance, but he'll also be used, no doubt, in Vance Joseph's sub-packages, especially the big nickel when three safeties take the field. Here's to hoping that Locke's recovery continues on apace with no setbacks.
What a story.