Broncos S P.J. Locke Quietly Underwent Offseason Back Surgery
We learned this week that Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke is recovering from an offseason surgery. Locke recently published a video on his YouTube channel chronicling his recovery from back surgery, which he appears to have undergone early in the offseason.
In the first episode, aspects of Locke's recovery are shown, including his first post-surgery meeting with his surgeon, where the specifics of his initial injury and condition are explained in depth, including X-rays. Locke's surgeon explains in the video, as he examines the X-rays, that the discs in the safety's L4 and L5 vertebrae had "completely deteriorated," leading to bone-on-bone contact.
According to Mile High Sports' Cody Roark, the surgery Locke underwent is relatively rare among athletes. Only one other athlete has ever had it, per Roark.
The good news? The 28-year-old Locke is now many months out from his surgery, and its effects have been near-miraculous.
"We're about five months out and it's been nothing short of a blessing, like a miracle. I've got no pain levels," Locke tells the camera. "Even, like, the little bit of pain I do have from certain movements is nothing compared to what I was dealing with during the season, at all. So I feel like, man, it's just been a miracle. I feel like it's been a breakthrough I've been praying for."
It must have been excruciating to play with bone-on-bone lower-back pain in the 2024 season, perhaps for even longer. Named the Broncos' recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award this past January, we thought it was due to how he recovered from a toe injury. But there was obviously more to the story.
Originally joining the Broncos as an undrafted rookie out of Texas late in the 2019 season, Locke's breakout came in 2023. It was Sean Payton's first year as head coach.
Locke started out the season at the Broncos' No. 3 safety, but when then-starter Kareem Jackson was suspended by the NFL, everything changed. The Broncos loved what they saw from Locke in relief of Jackson, signing him to a two-year extension the following offseason.
Unfortunately, Locke wasn't able to fully translate that momentum into his 2024 campaign, even though he was the starter with Jackson having been waived late the previous season. Also absent in the Broncos' backfield last year was Justin Simmons, Locke's safety partner when he was filling in for the suspended Jackson.
Simmons was gone, but in his place was Brandon Jones, whom the Broncos had signed as a free agent from the Miami Dolphins in March of 2024, and Locke would have to work to get on the same page with the newcomer. Jones would go on to produce a Pro Bowl-caliber first year in Denver, while Locke seemed to struggle a bit, especially in coverage.
Now we know why Locke looked different. He was in a lot of pain.
Since the 2025 offseason began, Locke has been floated as a possible salary-cap casualty, but the Broncos haven't made any move in that direction, and it's unlikely that they will. The team did sign Talanoa Hufanga to ostensibly replace Locke as the starter next to Jones, but the Broncos have stood behind the former Texas Longhorn.
Knowing that Locke played injured last season, the Broncos could be hoping that his offseason surgery and recovery will lead to a return to 2023 form. The team's move to add Hufanga may seem like a shot across Locke's bow, but it also places him back where he's shown he can thrive in the NFL: as the No. 3 safety.
The third safety sees a lot of action in the NFL, especially in Vance Joseph's scheme. When the Broncos are running a 'big nickel' or dime package and want an additional safety instead of a cornerback or linebacker, Locke is the first guy on the field.
He showed himself to be a very physical and instinctual safety. In 2023, Locke notched a sack in three straight games (Weeks 12-14), which included a strip-sack, becoming the first safety in Broncos history to record a sack in three consecutive contests.
Considering the number of legendary safeties who've worn the Orange and Blue down through the years, that's impressive. Locke became one of just five safeties in NFL history to achieve the feat of notching a sack in three straight games and the first since 2021.
Locke also tallied his first career interception that year and forced two fumbles (counting that strip-sack). He was a very reliable tackler, a big hitter, and solid in coverage, breaking up five passes in just eight starts in 2023.
Locke would start 15 games in 2024, and while he finished with a career-high 74 tackles (50 solo), his efficiency dropped. His fingerprints were only on one takeaway (a forced fumble) and two passes defensed, and while he failed to notch an interception, he did have one sack.
It's unfortunate that in the biggest opportunity of his career to be an assumed starter, Locke would play the season in so much pain. But it would be unwise to count him out.
Locke not only overcame the very long odds of sticking around the NFL as an undrafted player, but he would go on to earn a two-year, $7 million second contract with the Broncos. That may be a drop in the bucket compared to what, say, Hufanga and Jones are making, but it's not so much a symbol of Locke's value, but rather, a reflection of his heart and perseverance.
And Locke is now relatively pain free and getting healthier by the day.
Meanwhile, Hufanga has a very storied injury history. The Broncos are fortunate to have a safety like Locke to not only contribute as the third safety, but he's waiting in the wings as an experienced fail-safe in the event that the injury bug takes another bite out of Hufanga.
