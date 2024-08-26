Broncos Player Grades From 38-12 Preseason Win Over Cardinals
The 2024 NFL preseason is over, and the Denver Broncos finished with a perfect 3-0 record. That may seem significant, but preseason records mean little when it comes to the regular season.
The last two times the Broncos went undefeated in the preseason, they posted a losing record in the regular season. This year feels like it will be different as Broncos head coach Sean Payton is starting to build his team, led by his guy at quarterback, Bo Nix.
That said, the end of the preseason brings about a loss of jobs for many of these athletes. Some will catch on a roster elsewhere or a practice squad, but most have played their final snaps in the NFL.
As roster cuts are currently happening from the Broncos, let's get into the player grades from the preseason finale.
Quarterbacks
- Zach Wilson | Grade: 68.7
- Jarrett Stidham | Grade: 53.2
There was no Nix for the game, as he was one of over 20 players held out for the regular season. So it was left to the other two quarterbacks, with Wilson getting most of the action.
It was a good game for Wilson to close out the preseason as he was fighting for a roster spot. After the game, Payton hinted that "all three" were making it, but there has been some speculation about potentially trading one of the two quarterbacks.
Running Backs
- Tyler Badie | Grade: 72.3
- Audric Estime | Grade: 69.5
- Blake Watson | Grade: 65.6
Seeing Samaje Perine held out was interesting, especially since many analysts, including myself, were counting him off the roster, and Monday reports validate that line of thought. The Broncos will be moving on from Perine but will hope to trade him before releasing him outright.
As for the three who played, none of them made it easy. Estime had his best preseason game, showing up in all phases. Watson and Badie continued on strong preseasons, but whoever ends up cut, it'll be tough decisions for the team.
Wide Receivers
- Jalen Virgil | Grade: 69.1
- Brandon Johnson | Grade: 68.5
- Michael Bandy | Grade: 65.4
- David Sills V | Grade: 62.3
- Troy Franklin | Grade: 55.0
- Devaughn Vele | Grade: 53.9
- Phillip Dorsett | Grade: 41.3
On a high note, Jalen Virgil finished an excellent preseason, while Brandon Johnson finally stood out. Vele had some good moments, as did Franklin. Overall, this was a good showing from all receivers except Dorsett, who has already been waived.
On an interesting note, Tim Patrick, who many had as one to make the roster, is on his way out via a trade or release. That creates an opening for one of these receivers. Moving on from Patrick will only save roughly $1.1 million against the salary cap.
Tight Ends
- Nate Adkins | Grade: 67.6
- Hunter Kampmoyer | Grade: 60.3
- Thomas Yassmin | Grade: 47.2
- Lucas Krull | Grade: 45.9
You needed to see this game from Adkins, who played tight end and fullback. He has been rough through the preseason, so this may be too little, too late for him to make the roster.
As for Krull, you want to see more consistency in his game, but there are some bright flashes when he plays receiver.
Offensive Tackles
- Demontrey Jacobs | Grade: 70.1
- Alex Palczewski | Grade: 59.8
- Matt Peart | Grade: 59.7
- Frank Crum | Grade: 54.3
Jacobs has been fantastic all preseason, but he has stuck as the fifth tackle in the rotation. Can he surpass Palczewski for the fourth tackle spot? Palczewski has been rough, but he has had his best preseason game.
He is also cross-training as a guard to provide some positional versatility. Crum has played himself off the roster and possibly off the practice squad.
At this point, it would be shocking if Peart wasn’t the backup swing tackle. While this wasn’t his best game, most of his mistakes came from working as the left guard. He has had a great preseason as the third tackle.
Offensive Guards
- Will Sherman | Grade: 68.7
- Calvin Throckmorton | Grade: 61.1
- Nick Gargiulo | Grade: 55.7
- Oliver Jervis | Grade: 45.5
Throckmorton has the backup job all but locked up, but the question is if Sherman did enough to make the roster. This preseason, he had a spectrum of games, with bad, solid, and good ones. Jervis has already been cut, and Gargiulo is likely on his way out as a possible practice squad candidate.
Centers
- Sam Mustipher | Grade: 73.4
- Alex Forsyth | Grade: 57.8
With Luke Wattenberg the likely starter and having been held out of the game with the other first-teamers on the offensive line, the battle turned to the backup. Mustipher was the first one up, and he played good football, while Forsyth was alright. Overall, it has been a terrible preseason for Forsyth, who is likely on his way out.
Defensive Line
- Matt Henningsen | Grade: 65.3
- Jordan Jackson | Grade: 56.8
- Elijah Garcia | Grade: 48.7
- Jordan Miller | Grade: 47.6
- Angelo Blackson | Grade: 44.7 (Released)
- Eyioma Uwazurike | Grade: 41.6
There is a battle for the final spot or two, and both Jackson and Henningsen made a strong case for those two spots. While Garcia was a 2023 preseason darling, he has been invisible this preseason.
Blackson and Uwazurike did not have the games they needed as they were competing for those final spots at the position, and that is evident for Blackson with his release.
Outside Linebackers
- Nik Bonitto | Grade: 67.9
- Dondrea Tillman | Grade: 61.3
- Thomas Incoom | Grade: 57.6
- Jonah Elliss | Grade: 57.5
How many pass rushers will the Broncos keep? Four or five? The top four are set with Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper, who were held out and are the starters, with Bonitto and Elliott backing them up.
If the Broncos keep five, Tillman likely has a lead for the spot, especially after a great game in the finale. Incoom is also in the conversation with a strong preseason overall.
Inside Linebackers
- Justin Strnad | Grade: 71.3
- Levelle Bailey | Grade: 69.6
- Cody Barton | Grade: 66.5
- Jonas Griffith | Grade: 65.9
- Andre Smith | Grade: 39.7
- Alec Mock | Grade: 38.9
The pecking order at the position is set, with Alex Singleton and Barton starting and Griffith and Strnad backing them up. This was Bailey's best game, but it may be too late to make the roster. However, the practice squad is in play for Bailey.
Cornerbacks
- Kris Abrams-Draine | Grade: 70.8
- Reese Taylor | Grade: 67.7
- Levi Wallace | Grade: 63.8
- Quinton Newsome | Grade: 63.2
- Art Green | Grade: 59.2 (Waived)
- Damarri Mathis | Grade: 52.1
The injury to Mathis could lead to an injured reserve placement, allowing him to return with some rule changes. Abrams-Draine and Taylor have had strong preseasons, and both should be in play for the roster. The door for Taylor is open with Mathis’ injury and the possability of moving on from Tremon Smith.
Safeties
- Keidron Smith | Grade: 70.4
- Devon Key | Grade: 63.2
- J.L. Skinner | Grade: 59.5
- Omar Brown | Grade: 58.7
- Kaleb Hayes | Grade: 54.4
- Tanner McCallister | Grade: 45.3
While Key is all but locked in as the third safety, Smith has been pushing for the roster and the third spot. It would be hard to cut Smith, hoping he clears waivers to return to the practice squad.
