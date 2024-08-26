Report: Broncos Moving on From Veteran WR Tim Patrick
Despite an impressive preseason, the Denver Broncos are looking to move on from veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick, according to 9NEWS' insider Mike Klis. The Broncos are hoping to trade Patric, but if nothing materializes, the 30-year-old veteran will be waived.
"With significant depth and talent at WR, Broncos are moving on from popular veteran Tim Patrick, per source. Broncos are currently exploring trade possibilities for Patrick, who is generating strong interest on market in advance of Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline," Klis reported on X.
Patrick missed the previous two seasons with back-to-back training camp injuries. After working back from the second one — an Achilles injury — he restructured his contract with the Broncos to remain in the Mile High City earlier this year.
Alas, the Broncos do have a lot of depth at wide receiver, especially of the type that Patrick is. The emergence of rookie seventh-rounder Devaughn Vele, who, ironically, wears Patrick's old No. 81 jersey, could be one of the key factors to the Broncos feeling confident enough in the receiving corps to cut bait with the veteran.
When it comes to receivers who check in north of 6-feet tall, the Broncos have Courtland Sutton, the aforementioned Vele, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, rookie Troy Franklin, David Sills V, Jalen Virgil, and Brandon Johnson. Not all of those names will make the final 53-man roster, but the team does have excellent depth for Patrick's type.
What none of those players have, including Sutton, is Patrick's leadership acumen. That will be missed when the Broncos move on.
Denver hopes to trade Patrick, and despite his injury jacket, there's a market for the 6-foot-4 veteran and Broncos fan-favorite.
