What more is there to say about the Denver Broncos? The Broncos have a good defense that keeps the score low but an offense that can't move the ball, and so many issues offensively that finding some bright spots is difficult.

20 points per game. That's all the Broncos needed to be 8-1 this season.

One more touchdown per game, essentially, and Denver would be 8-1. There's nothing else that can be said.

The latest was a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. How'd the individuals grade out?

Let's jump into the grades, but first, for a quick rundown of how my grading system works, click here.

MVP(s)

Offense: Quinn Meinerz | IOL | Grade: 69.8

It was a good game from Meinerz after a rough showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He allowed one pressure in Tennessee and held his own in the passing game. In a game with almost no bright spots, Meinerz was Denver's best offensive player on the day.

Defense: Josey Jewell | ILB | Grade: 87.9

It was a massive game from Jewell, where he consistently met Derrick Henry at the line of scrimmage with a pop. What kept his grade from being higher isn't exactly his fault, as you never want a linebacker on a receiver in coverage. It happened a couple of times, with success for the Titans. Jewell's play against the run was exceptional.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson | QB | Grade: 41.2

The end of the game isn't all on Wilson. The offensive line's injuries piled up, which makes grading the QB extra complicated. Wilson's best play was a good read of Cover 0 to audible the play to attack deep with Jalen Virgil.

However, before the injuries piled up, the Broncos saw the same issues from Wilson they've been seeing all season long. He panics when no pressure is there, with late progressions, he locks onto receivers pre-snap, with poor coverage reads and ball placement, and the list goes on and on. Wilson looks like a rookie quarterback thrown to the wolves instead of a 10-plus-year veteran.

The Positive

Alex Singleton | ILB | Grade: 74.3

Along with Jewell, Singleton had a huge game regarding shutting down the Titans' running game. He got beat badly in coverage for a big gain, and while it wasn't a favorable matchup, it wasn't against a receiver. Singleton has seemingly taken over the other starting job over Jonas Griffith, who played less than 20 snaps on the game.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Grade: 70.7

With neither of their top two edge rushers, much pressure fell on Cooper. Nevertheless, he had a good game, where he continued to show improvement as a run defender from his rookie season. He managed to get a couple of pressures but is showing enough to stick as a fourth edge.

P.J. Locke | S | Grade: 65.3

It was a tough ask to step in for Justin Simmons, but Locke did a good job. He played well against the run, especially with how quickly he came downhill. In coverage, Locke was great and flying around the field. He consistently attacked the catch point when he was in a position to do so. Next time, he has to secure the interception that went through his hands.

Kendall Hinton | WR | Grade: 64.7

After Jerry Jeudy went out on the first play, Denver needed the receivers to step up even more. The depth has been an issue, and Hinton showed reliability as a receiver. What was great to see was how he would work as a blocker and the chemistry he had with Wilson.

Graham Glasgow | IOL | Grade: 64.1

Glasgow was doing a solid job as the center and showing the best performance at the position all season. He did a good job in pass protection, and while run blocking wasn't great, he was solid before he exited with a shoulder injury.

Billy Turner | OT | Grade: 61.1

While it hasn't been great from Turner this season, he was having his best game this season. That was before his knee, the same one that has plagued him since before the season started, collapsed in a collision. He allowed one pressure and was generating decent push in the run game.

The Negative

Calvin Anderson | OT | Grade: 20.7

All of the hype from one tweet with a shushing emoji has gone out the window. Anderson was atrocious against the Titans. He got beat for seven total pressures and was a turnstile in the run game. It was clear why the coaching staff was doing all it could to keep him from taking the field.

Dalton Risner | IOL | Grade: 32.4

Risner wasn't much better than Anderson, as he allowed six total pressures with no sacks. He did slightly better than Anderson in the run game before Glasgow went down. After the injury to Glasgow, Risner got significantly worse, which is saying something.

Luke Wattenberg | IOL | Grade: 37.1

There were few positive plays from Wattenberg, and his lack of experience was quite obvious. The rookie ran the wrong play a few times, and his snapping was inconsistent. There wasn't any promise shown for him to be the future center, but it was his first action in the NFL outside of one snap.

Kareem Jackson | S | Grade: 48.3

The way the Broncos use Jackson doesn't fit with what he can do anymore. He has lost a step and is missing tackles at a high rate. This seems to be the end of his career with the Broncos, if not the NFL.

D.J. Jones | IDL | Grade: 51.3

Jones was solid, but he did get moved around as a run defender more than he has all season. Fortunately, the linebackers were able to crash down and fill his vacated lane.

Damarri Mathis | CB | Grade: 53.6

Mathis bought the fake on the flea-flicker leading to a huge touchdown. It was a fake that every single player on the Broncos' defense. Outside of that, Mathis was solid, allowing two of four targets to be caught for 10 yards. His play as a run defender was solid as well.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Jacob Martin | OLB | Grade: 69.2

As a run defender, Martin wasn't great, but he did well in limited reps as a pass rusher. He picked up his first sack as a Bronco cleaning up for a teammate.

Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 63.2

Surtain had a solid game, but the physicality issues as a run defender came back. After killing it against the Jaguars in all phases, he returned to being a one-dimensional defender. When you're as good in coverage as Surtain has been, the issues elsewhere get overlooked.

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 62.6

Bonitto showed his promise as a pass rusher, but he has to get stronger and improve his finish after missing a sack. Nevertheless, it was great to see a couple of splash plays against the run, even though they were inconsistent.

Quinn Bailey | OT | Grade: 60.4

After Turner went down, the Broncos turned to their fifth offensive tackle, and Bailey held his own. It wasn't perfect by any means, but Bailey was solid. He allowed two pressures and did a solid job sustaining blocks in the run game. It was a rough preseason for Bailey playing guard, but he has looked solid at tackle.

Jalen Virgil | WR | Grade: 60.1

While he still has a lot of work to do with his route running, Virgil's ability to attack deep with speed is obvious. He made a great play, with Wilson checking against Cover 0, to use his speed for a 66-yard touchdown.

Greg Dulcich | TE | Grade: 42.6

After having a strong start to his season, Dulcich wasn't a large enough part of the offense. He had one catch on four targets and picked up a first down. His work as a blocker, which was extremely rough, led to his poor grade.

Coaches

Nathaniel Hackett | HC | Grade: 37.5

It's high time Hackett actually calls plays that work, no matter what the quarterback wants. As the head coach, it's his responsibility, but that doesn't seem to be Hackett's focus. Instead, he seems intent on staying player-friendly, which has been revealed by multiple decisions this season, both on and off the field.

Ejiro Evero | DC | Grade: 77.4

This was the best tackling performance from the Broncos, but there are still things to work on. It was a good game, where the defense did enough to win the game. One consistent issue this season has been the breakdown before the half, where the Broncos have allowed six scores on the opponents' final drive, not counting running out the clock. That's huge for momentum into the second half and carries over.

Dwayne Stukes | STC | Grade: 35.0

The Broncos' special teams are replete with inconsistency. The punter has had three solid games, and followed by below-average execution at best. The Broncos don't get consistent coverage or returns. That falls on the coaching.

