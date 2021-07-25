Broncos Player Profile: Seth Williams | WR

With George Paton at the helm, the Denver Broncos targeted a certain type of receiver in the 2021 NFL draft. The Broncos went looking for taller, big-bodied wideouts and the team's draft selection — Seth Williams — fit that mold.

Williams stands at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds. His tape at Auburn is replete with coming down with big contested catches, but there is a lot that he has to work on.

When studying Williams, this really seems like a selection the Broncos made to develop for the year as a preemptive replacement for whichever leaves in free agency next spring between Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton. Williams uses his size well, but his route running is going to need a lot of work.

Broncos WRs coach Zach Azzanni is a great teacher for that as he really developed Sutton’s route running. If Williams is going to be more than a niche type of receiver, his route running has to dramatically improve.

One thing that receivers need to be successful in the NFL is the ability to create separation and that is something Williams did not do well in college. He had a low average of separation but managed to take advantage of smaller or lesser talented corners.

There is no question that Williams looks the part of an NFL receiver, but can he play like one? To get there, he is going to need time and a lot of work put in.

