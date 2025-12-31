Broncos QB Bo Nix Among NFL Leaders in Brutal Category

Compared to the majority of his league counterparts, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix's supporting cast isn't providing all that much support.

According to NFL researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno, Nix has lost an estimated 313 passing yards due to drops this season — the fifth-most of any starting quarterback, behind only Chicago's Caleb Williams, the Rams' Matthew Stafford, Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, and Dallas' Dak Prescott.

Most pass yards lost due to drops this season, per @NextGenStats :



1. Caleb Williams - 370

2. Matthew Stafford - 363

3. Trevor Lawrence - 320

4. Dak Prescott - 319

5. Bo Nix - 313

6. Jordan Love - 287

7. Justin Herbert - 266

8. Cam Ward - 256 https://t.co/ltZMS2YmmN — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) December 30, 2025

If you've watched at least one Broncos game in 2025, you've likely witnessed a Nix ball slip through his intended target's mitts. Sophomore receiver Troy Franklin struggled mightily with drops earlier this year, while WR1 Courtland Sutton failed to corral a would-be touchdown during last week's win over Kansas City.

Sutton, in particular, has developed a reputation for making the most improbable grabs but bungling the most simplistic ones.

If it weren't for the drops, Nix would've already eclipsed 4,000 passing yards on the season. As it stands, however, he's still logged 3,790 yards on 63.5% completion percentage with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, leading the AFC West-champion Broncos to 12 comeback victories — a new NFL record.

Nix will aim to pump up his counting stats in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers, as Denver clinches the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win. Hopefully, his pass-catchers don't add to that other metric.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a toucdown pass during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nix Breaks Down Harvey Score

Weirdly enough, one of Nix's more reliable receivers isn't even a receiver by trade. It's rookie running back RJ Harvey, who ranks third on the team in touchdown catches (5) and fourth in receptions (46) and receiving yards (351). He has the 13th-highest receiving grade among 60 qualifiers, per Pro Football Focus.

Harvey notched the go-ahead and eventual game-winning score against the Chiefs, hauling in a one-yard pass from Nix late in the fourth quarter. Afterward, the latter explained how he found the former on the play.

“At the design rollout, he in was in the flat," Nix told reporters last Thursday. "They trailed him a bit, but he was in the back of the endzone. He worked and it was a very savvy move by him. You can tell he has been in my shoes before throwing. He knows what it is like to find space. He is a really savvy football player. He does things a lot that are unteachable that he has in his toolbox. He does stuff like that all the time. It is just football savvy. It just worked where he bought some time in the endzone and made a good catch.”