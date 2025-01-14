Broncos Players Grades from 31-7 Wildcard Loss to Bills
The Denver Broncos' first playoff game since Super Bowl 50 resulted in little more than a goose egg, with breakdowns on both sides of the ball. The Broncos are a better team than they showed against the Buffalo Bills, but they got outclassed by the talent level and playoff experience of the opponent.
It was good that the Broncos got this game under their belt because they exceeded expectations this season and should be poised to compete for playoff spots for years. It was good for these young players to experience playoff intensity and stakes.
But how did the Broncos grade out in the final game of the season? Let’s get into the player grades.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix | Grade: 71.2
Nix made some questionable throws and decisions, resulting in four turnover-worthy plays, which thankfully didn’t result in giveaways. However, he also made some great and challenging throws to compensate for them and was savvy in using his mobility to help the offense move the ball.
Running Back
- Javonte Williams | Grade: 57.2
The coaches' decisions regarding the running back personnel were questionable. Williams got the bulk of the carries despite being one of the worst backs in the NFL this season. However, he did well, gaining 4.1 yards per carry.
Wide Receivers
- Courtland Sutton | Grade: 65.2
- Marvin Mims | Grade: 48.3
- Devaughn Vele | Grade: 38.7
Outside of a drop, Sutton had a good game as the Broncos' leading receiver. He did well with his routes and as a blocker. Vele and Mims were letdowns. Vele dropped both of his targets, and Mims wasn’t able to be the big play threat he grew to be over the last half of the season.
Tight End
- Lucas Krull | Grade: 43.6
The only tight end to play over 20 snaps and qualify for a grade, Krull's action was partly due to the lack of sustained drives and plays from the offense. The Broncos only had 42 total offensive snaps, and Krull was missing in the passing game and remains inadequate as a blocker.
Offensive Tackles
- Garett Bolles | Grade: 79.4
- Mike McGlinchey | Grade: 47.1
Bolles had a great season and played well against the Bills, while McGlinchey was rough to watch. He struggled in pass protection, allowing five pressures, the same number he allowed over the season's final four games. In addition, McGlinchey struggled as a run blocker, where he did well all season long.
Interior O-Line
- Quinn Meinerz | Grade: 56.1
- Ben Powers | Grade: 70.3
- Luke Wattenberg | Grade: 64.8
Powers allowed three pressures, Wattenberg allowed one, while Meienrz allowed none. The difference was what they did as run blockers. This was probably the worst game in Meinerz’s career as a run blocker, while Powers and Wattenberg did well.
Defensive Line
- Zach Allen | Grade: 81.5
- D.J. Jones | Grade: 65.8
- Malcolm Roach | Grade: 35.1
- John Franklin-Myers | Grade: 27.4
Allen was a monster in this game and one of the few players on defense who played well. Jones also had a strong game, which is good to see as he prepares to become a free agent. Roach and Franklin-Myers were hard to watch as the Bills offensive line consistently bullied them.
Outside Linebackers
- Nik Bonitto | Grade: 60.3
- Dondrea Tillman | Grade: 43.8
- Jonathon Cooper | Grade: 31.8
Bonitto was targeted as a run defender, but he did well as a pass rusher to help keep his grade high. Meanwhile, Tillman and Cooper struggled in all phases.
Linebackers
- Cody Barton | Grade: 31.2
- Justin Strnad | Grade: 21.6
What's left to say about the linebackers? Barton and Strnad have been exposed over the last half of the season, and the Bills were able to exploit them, though they didn’t hammer at the weakness like other teams have. The Broncos need new linebackers next year.
Cornerbacks
- Ja’Quan McMillian | Grade: 51.4
- Riley Moss | Grade: 42.7
- Patrick Surtain II | Grade: 38.1
McMillian had a decent enough game as one of the few who did well against the run, but he allowed all four targets to be caught in coverage. Moss had a better game in coverage but was consistently terrible against the run with poor pursuit angles. Surtain got beat multiple times, one for a touchdown where his effort was questionable at best. His play against the run also left a lot to be desired.
Safeties
- Brandon Jones | Grade: 38.2
- P.J. Locke | Grade: 17.4
The Broncos' safety duo was consistently late with its rotations and downhill approach against the run. Jones did alright in coverage, while Locke was a liability. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Broncos look to upgrade their starting duo, primarily over Locke.
