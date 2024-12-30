Broncos Have Two Ways to Clinch Playoff Berth in Week 18
Following consecutive gut-punching losses, the 9-7 Denver Broncos remain thisclose to locking up their first playoff berth since 2015.
Entering Week 18, the Broncos have two ways to secure the No. 7 seed and final Wild Card spot in the AFC — beating (or tying) the Kansas City Chiefs at home being the most straightforward. The team would also clinch with a Dolphins loss/tie to the Jets and a Bengals loss/tie to the Steelers.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos opened as eight-point betting favorites for Sunday's home contest against the one-seed Chiefs, who are expected to rest their starters — including Patrick Mahomes — after attaining homefield advantage throughout the postseason.
With the taste of last week's overtime defeat at Cincinnati still lingering, Denver again could (and should) stamp its own ticket rather than relying on others to sneak in the tournament.
“I told them after the game. I said, ‘This is part of it. We don’t get to choose.’ You guys have seen the big sign when you enter that locker room area. You have to keep fighting," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Monday. "I like the grit on this team and I like the leadership on this team. I think these guys will respond appropriately.”
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!