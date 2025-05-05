Broncos Projected 2025 Starting Lineups Post-Free Agency & the Draft
Like any NFL team, the Denver Broncos roster underwent some changes during this offseason. Some players departed, others were acquired, both through free agency and the NFL draft.
One of the hallmarks of the perennially competitive teams is minimal roster turnover, as well as consistency in acquiring good players in the draft and free agency each year. The Broncos said goodbye to a few starters this year, but they signed or drafted good replacements.
With the draft in the books, it's time to start forecasting how the Broncos roster will take shape in 2025. It's way too early for a 53-man roster projection (though that probably won't stop us from rendering one in the near future), but we can hit a little closer to home by projecting the starting lineup in all three phases.
Let's start with Sean Payton's offensive starting lineup. Note: 'R' signifies a rookie draft pick, while 'FA' is a free-agent acquisition.
Offense
- QB: Bo Nix
- RB: RJ Harvey (R)
- WR: Courtland Sutton
- LT: Garett Bolles
- LG: Ben Powers
- C: Luke Wattenberg
- RG: Quinn Meinerz
- RT: Mike McGlinchey
- TE: Evan Engram (FA)
- WR: Marvin Mims Jr.
- WR: Devaughn Vele
- FB: Michael Burton
Analysis: The biggest change-ups here are at running back and tight end. 2024 starting running back Javonte Williams departed to Dallas in free agency, so the Broncos drafted Harvey in the second round.
At tight end, Adam Trautman was the 2024 starter, and while he remains on the roster, Engram was signed to a lucrative two-year contract, which will put him at the top of the depth chart. There may be games where Trautman gets the nominal 'start,' but the lion's share of the snaps will be going to Engram, regardless of the personnel packages Coach Payton chooses to open up each game.
You'll notice that 12 positions are listed. That's to account for the base packages that feature a tight end, whether it's 21 or 22 personnel.
The question marks here are at wide receiver. Mims did enough to secure dibs on a starting job, but it remains to be seen in what capacity: slot or outside?
Meanwhile, Vele earned his stripes as a seventh-round rookie last year, but the arrival of third-rounder Pat Bryant could forecast a shake-up to the starting lineup at some point, because Payton puts a premium on blocking, and that happens to be a specialty of the rookie.
Defense
- DE: Zach Allen
- NT: D.J. Jones
- DE: John Franklin-Myers
- OLB: Nik Bonitto
- ILB: Alex Singleton
- ILB: Dre Greenlaw (FA)
- OLB: Jonathon Cooper
- CB: Patrick Surtain II
- SS: Talanoa Hufanga (FA)
- FS: Brandon Jones
- CB: Riley Moss
- NKL: Jahdae Barron (R)
Analysis: 2024 starting linebacker Cody Barton departed for Tennessee, so the Broncos signed Greenlaw. Meanwhile, P.J. Locke was a starting safety last year, and while he remains on the current roster, Hufanga, a former All-Pro, was signed to be a starter.
Locke as a starter was touch-and-go. As the third safety, though, he makes for a great option.
Again, you'll see 12 positions listed, but that's to account for nickel sub-packages, which account for a majority of snaps nowadays. The first-rounder Barron is who I'm tapping to start at nickel, supplanting 2024 starter Ja'Quan McMillian, who remains on the roster.
Barron in between Surtain and Moss gives the Broncos their best three cornerbacks on the field. And the rookie excels inside as much as he does on the boundary. The same might be said for Moss, so it wouldn't be complete shock to see him in the slot at times, with Barron on the outside.
Find the weak link on that projected starting defense. Good luck.
Special Teams
- PR: Marvin Mims Jr.
- KR: Marvin Mims Jr.
- KR: Trent Sherfield (FA)
- P: Jeremy Crawshaw (R)
- K: Wil Lutz
- LS: Mitchell Fraboni
Analysis: The Broncos said goodbye to 2024 punter Riley Dixon, drafting Crawshaw in the sixth round to replace him. Crawshaw will compete initially with newly signed veteran punter Matt Haack, but the Broncos didn't invest a draft pick in the Australian native without full confidence that he'll prevail in training camp.
Sherfield's position is wide receiver, but he's a four-core special-teamer, too. Expect him to return a few kickoffs this year, though, probably not punts. That's the All-Pro's gig, Mims.
