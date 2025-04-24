Broncos Set to Make Big Post-Draft Push with 13 UDFAs, per Over The Cap
The Denver Broncos are set for NFL draft week, but once the seven rounds are over and all the picks and moves have been made, the team will still be looking for the final pieces, which come through signing undrafted free agents.
How many undrafted free agents get signed is the only question, but we can gain some insight based on examining the Broncos' current roster, their total number of draft picks, and how many spots are left to fill the 90-player maximum teams have during the offseason.
Over The Cap's Nick Korte examined this and has projected the Broncos to sign 13 undrafted free agents. The Broncos, as of this writing, have 70 players under contract and seven draft selections.
Of course, the actual number of UDFAs signed could be different. The Broncos could make fewer than seven draft picks if they trade up or more if they trade down. And we can't rule out the possibility of the Broncos acquiring a player in a draft-day trade.
Another possibility is the Broncos leave a roster spot or two open and add a veteran free agent or two after the draft.
Regardless, fans should keep an eye on what rookies the Broncos sign after the draft. As we've seen in the past, undrafted free agents can emerge and become quality contributors.
Case in point is the Broncos' current roster. Running back Jaleel McLaughlin and cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian are undrafted players who have become important contributors. The same holds true for tight end Nate Adkins and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski.
And last year, offensive tackle Frank Crum made the final roster, though he wasn't active during the season. Meanwhile, fellow undrafted players Blake Watson, Levelle Bailey, Quinton Newsome, and Thomas Yassmin were on the practice squad for most of 2024, though a couple of them were called up to the active roster.
It wouldn't be a surprise if another undrafted rookie makes the final cut this season, given the Broncos' track record through the years. And there's a good chance that several of those undrafted players stick around on the practice squad.
The only question is how many UDFAs get signed. Korte has provided one way to get a bead on how many it will be. We'll find out by Monday how many are actually added.
