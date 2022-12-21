Broncos Promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to 53-Man Roster

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that rookie quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Guarantano will serve as the third QB behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Brett Rypien, likely for the balance of the season.

What's more, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the Broncos signed Guarantano, 25, to a two-year contract that "included some guaranteed money." The deal was spurred by "competition" from multiple NFL teams — one being the Arizona Cardinals — attempting to pluck the undrafted signal-caller off Denver's taxi squad.

Cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.

Guarantano (6-4, 230) spent the preseason with the Cardinals, finishing 17-of-30 for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He was ultimately waived at final cuts, re-signed to the practice team, and released again on Oct. 4.

Seven weeks later, the Broncos hosted Guarantano on a free-agent tryout and, earlier this month, added him to the practice squad after third-string QB Josh Johnson defected to San Francisco.

Guarantano was elevated to the 53 ahead of Week 15, functioning as the No. 2 behind Rypien, who started in place of a concussed Wilson.

“It’ll be exciting if he’s out there," Hackett said of Guarantano before the game, a 25-14 victory over the Cardinals. "He has some really good intangibles. His ability to throw the football is very good. He has very good athleticism up to this point. He’s picked it up really well. We got him an interactive playbook and he dove right in there and started learning everything. It’ll be exciting if he gets out there.”

As a collegian, Guarantano posted 6,478 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions, completing 62.5% of his balls across 40 career starts — 38 at Tennessee, two at Washington State.

"Shows solid accuracy when throwing on the move," reads his Football Gameplan scouting profile. "Good athleticism. Movement passing game is wide open: Boots, Waggles, Sprint Out passing, etc. Much more consistent when operating off of playaction. Has made improvements year over year, when awarded extended, consistent reps ... Doesn’t see the field particularly well. Throwing over the middle of the field can be a challenge. He has a tendency to see an open receiver late, which invites a beat defender back into the play. Accuracy/placement tends to wane deeper down the field. Arm strength could be best described as adequate."

Wilson, cleared from concussion protocol, is expected to return under center for Denver's upcoming road contest against the Rams. With Rypien sliding back to QB2, there's a chance Guarantano is inactive on Christmas Day.

