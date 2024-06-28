Broncos QB Competition: Is it Really Jarrett Stidham's Job to Lose?
When the Denver Broncos decided to move on from Russell Wilson, it created a big question.
Who would be the starting quarterback?
At the time of the decision, the Broncos only had Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci under contract. The Broncos flirted with a few free-agent quarterbacks but didn’t sign any of them.
Before the 2024 NFL draft, the Broncos acquired Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, from the New York Jets. Then the Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick and released DiNucci shortly after.
With these changes to the quarterback room, the Broncos have set the stage for fierce competition for the starting position. Despite the potential for a clear choice, the team has chosen to let the battle unfold, highlighting the significance of this decision for the team's future.
Stidham is the most experienced quarterback on the roster, having been in the NFL the longest. He's 27 years old, while Wilson and Nix are both 24. Despite that, Stidham has only started four games and thrown 197 passes over his career.
However, when it comes to experience, Stidham's starts and attempts are eclipsed by Wilson, who has 33 starts and has attempted 993 passes. Stidham is more experienced in terms of time spent in the NFL, but Wilson has him beat when it comes to in-game action.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for Nix, while he is a rookie and has no NFL experience, he was the most experienced quarterback to ever enter the NFL with 61 collegiate starts. Part of what made him such an attractive prospect for the Broncos was his experience and football IQ, and he was praised for how quickly he picked up information.
That should all help Nix adapt to the NFL. At 24 years old, he's one of the oldest rookie quarterbacks of the past 10 years, so the Broncos need to get him on the field sooner rather than later.
The Clear Choice
When it comes to a clear starter choice, that would be Nix — Sean Payton's handpicked quarterback. Wilson has plenty of sample size to go off of as an NFL starter, and his struggles in OTAs and minicamp are concerning. At this point, Wilson needs to show improvement if he wants to even make the roster, let alone win a starting job, or else he could be let go and land elsewhere or on a practice squad.
During the offseason training program, Stidham was the most consistent quarterback, being in his second year in Payton's scheme, but that doesn’t mean he should be the starter — for a few reasons. Stidham has been with the team since arriving as a free agent in March 2023, as opposed to Nix and Wilson who arrived in April, which means he should be the most consistent quarterback of the three.
Stidham knows the offense and has things down, while the other two must focus on picking things up. He should have better timing and chemistry with the receivers, having worked with most of them for over a year.
Why it's Got to Be Nix
Yes, Nix is a rookie, and there will be growing pains as he adapts to the speed of the NFL, but the Broncos would be wise to start him to begin the season. Drafting a 24-year-old quarterback with the 12th overall pick only to sit him, even for a few games, wouldn't be a great process. Nix was drafted to be the franchise's future, so give him the reigns.
Now, if Nix were 21 or 22 years old or wasn't praised for his collegiate experience, football IQ, and reputation for being a quick learner, then the Broncos' order of priorities and the situation overall would be different. Nix has garnered constant praise for those reasons since the Broncos drafted him, so make him the starter.
There has been enough seen from Stidham as an NFL quarterback and from three different teams. His resume reflects the inconvenient truth that he isn’t good enough to be an NFL team's starting quarterback.
When it comes to fate, Payton and Nix are inexorably tied together. It's best for the long-term for Payton to get his handpicked quarterback on the field right away.
Payton needs to trust his evaluation. What made Payton covet Nix, when few in or around the NFL saw the same thing, is exactly why the rookie needs to start.
In the end, the Broncos need to find out as soon as possible whether Nix is the franchise's future.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!