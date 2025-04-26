Broncos' Fourth-Round OLB Que Robinson Addresses Season-Ending Injury
With the 134th pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos selected Alabama rush linebacker Que Robinson. Although the Broncos have a deep and talented outside linebacker depth chart — headlined by All-Pro Nik Bonitto — Robinson was too good to pass up.
Some draftniks believe that if Robinson wasn't for the elbow injury that ended his senior campaign at Alabama nine games into the 2024 season, he would have easily been a top-100 pick. We don't yet know exactly where the Broncos had him ranked on their big board, but getting him in Round 4 had much to do with that season-ending injury.
In his first exposure to Denver media and Broncos Country since being drafted on Saturday, Robinson dished on his injury with a very encouraging update.
“I had surgery immediately after the game that I injured it in," Robinson said via conference call. "I’m 100 percent healthy right now.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Going through the draft process with the 'injured player' label wasn't easy for Robinson. He's relieved for it to be over, having found a new home with Broncos Country.
“It’s been pretty stressful. Throughout the process, me dealing with my injury not even knowing if I would get drafted because of my injury, until now getting this call from the freaking Broncos," Robinson said. "Just seeing my mom cry, seeing everyone in my family cry, just because of this moment we all shared together. It’s pretty big for all of us. It means a lot to have the chance to not only help this team win, but the opportunity to change my family’s life.”
Before his injury last season, Robinson had tallied a career-high four sacks, to go along with 23 tackles (11 solo), seven tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He has the chance to absolutely contribute on defense in a depth role right away, but his biggest opportunity will come via special teams — a phase he's not only comfortable with, but expert in.
“I’ve played all four, core-four special teams [positions]," Robinson said. "I’ve been on kickoffs, kick returns, punts, punt returns. Also I’ve been on field goal block [and] field goal. I’ve been on everything.”
That is one of the hallmarks of the Broncos' 2025 draft class: versatility. The soon-to-be 24-year-old Robinson brings that in spades, and with a new special teams coordinator in Darren Rizzi, it sounds like the Broncos already have a plan in place for the former Alabama stand-out.
“Just coming in, just contributing to the team as much as I can, whether that’s on defense or special teams," Robinson said. "I’m just excited to fill whatever role they want me to be in.”
Recommended Articles
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!