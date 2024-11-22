Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Raiders Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are 6-5 and next up is a trip to a stadium they've never won in. The Broncos defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, snapping an embarrassing losing streak, but that was in Denver.
Since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, the Broncos have never won at Allegiant Stadium. After winning all the weekly awards, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix will be looking to notch his team's first win in Vegas.
Will the Broncos come out on top? Or is this a classic trap game?
Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle staff envisions this one shaking out.
Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) 9-2: The Broncos showed their mental toughness the first time they played the Raiders. After quickly falling behind 10-0, the Broncos blew out Las Vegas 34-18. This was before the Raiders had packed it in for the season. These are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Broncos defense is too good for a letdown against a team in turmoil. Denver takes care of business in Vegas.
Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 13
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 8-3: This is not a very good Raiders team. They can’t run the football and they aren’t very good stopping the run either. As long as the Broncos don’t lose the turnover battle, there's no reason Denver shouldn’t win convincingly. It’s possible this game doesn't feature gaudy passing stats just because the Broncos run so efficiently. Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers will get his but that’s okay. The ball has to go somewhere.
Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 6
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 8-3: The Raiders have an elite pass rusher in Maxx Crosby, a promising tight end in Bowers and a solid offensive line. However, the Raiders are a mess otherwise and Crosby and Bowers can't carry them. Those two will get their stats but the Broncos should have their way in this one. Don't expect the Broncos to take this one lightly and to get the job done.
Pick: Broncos 28, Raiders 13
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 7-4: These two teams are going in opposite directions since the Broncos ended the losing streak when they met back in Week 5. The Broncos should win this game by a wide margin if they can get their running game going.
Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 13
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 7-4: The Broncos needed a response and they got one against Atlanta. In Vegas, this will be a closer game than many may expect, but with Devaughn Vele and Courtland Sutton leading the way, Nix is able to dissect the Raiders as the Broncos pull away in the second half.
Pick: Broncos 35, Raiders 14
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 7-4: Another should-win matchup for the Broncos as they surge to a playoff berth. Nix, the potential Rookie of the Year, likely won’t have the record-capturing performance he had in Week 11 — but it won’t be necessary, either. You can count Vegas’ elite talent on two fingers, and Denver shouldn’t have an issue containing them again. The result will play out similar to the teams’ previous meeting this season. Get the brooms ready.
Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 16
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 7-4: The Broncos are coming off a dominating win against Atlanta and are still hungry going into this week's matchup against the Raiders. Nix and the offense are humming and the defense is as dominant as ever which spells trouble for a Raiders team that can't get anything right this year. The Broncos continue their playoff push defeating the Raiders for the first time in their house.
Pick: Broncos 28, Raiders 10
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 6-5: A potential trap game, or another coming-out party for Nix?Falling flat on their faces is something which Sean Payton and the Broncos as a collective have been preaching all week, and with good reason. Raider games can prove to be a great leveler, but not this time around because this Denver team, led by Nix, is rapidly ascending and isn't getting derailed this week.
Pick: Broncos 31, Raiders 9
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 6-5: Although the Raiders have the likes of Bowers and Crosby, no other player strikes fear into the opponent’s eye. With that said, the Broncos should be able to run the ball well with play-action opportunities while the defense strategically pressures and confuses Gardner Minshew. As a result, the Broncos secure their first win at Allegiant Stadium.
Pick: Broncos 31, Raiders 13
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 6-5: With the way the Broncos are playing in all three phases of the game, they are going to flat out destroy the Raiders in Vegas. Look for Nix to have another 300-yard, multi-touchdown game and the Broncos to come close to 500 total yards of offense. It's going to be glorious.
Pick: Broncos 59, Raiders 13
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 6-5: The Nix take-over isn't about to come screeching to a halt in Vegas. Nix will break the Allegiant Stadium ice for the Broncos in yet another romping win that secures him his third straight Rookie of the Week nod as he cruises to what is increasingly shaping up to be back-to-back Rookie of the Month accolades. Nik Bonitto gets at least one sack, becoming the first Bronco to notch double-digit sacks in a season since Von Miller and Bradley Chubb did it in 2018.
Pick: Broncos 34, Raiders 9
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 5-6: While the Raiders’ familiarity with Denver might keep the game closer than it should be, their 28th-ranked defense and offense are unlikely to withstand the Broncos’ 5th-ranked defense and stellar special teams. Expect the Broncos to pull away late, using their discipline and balance to outclass a reeling Raiders squad.
Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 17
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 5-6: The Broncos look to continue their momentum in a critical AFC West matchup against a very bad Raiders team. Nix is nearing the peak of his rockstar rookie status while Denver’s defense is eager to send Minshew back to the bench. There’s no way Payton rolls snake eyes on Sunday as the Broncos win big in Las Vegas for the first time ever.
Pick: Broncos 27, Raiders 10
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 5-6: The Broncos have a great opportunity to secure their playoff chances with a nice division road win. Javonte Williams has himself a big game with over 100-yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns as the Broncos control this game from the start. Defensively, the Broncos force a couple of turnovers and walk away with a nice win.
Pick: Broncos 28, Raiders 10
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 5-6: The Broncos win again over a bad Raiders team. Unlike last time, where the Broncos started slow, getting sparked by a Patrick Surtain II pick-six, the offense starts hot and keeps it going all game. The defense remains stifling, and adds another defensive touchdown. The Broncos win in a blow out as they push for the playoffs.
Pick: Broncos 45, Raiders 13
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 3-8: Nix is excited to build on his impressive performance from last week. This upcoming matchup could follow a similar trend, as the Raiders allowed 34 points in their last game and have given up at least 27 points in five of their last six games. Expect Nix to take early control while Denver’s defense continues to assert its dominance.
Pick: Broncos 31, Raiders 10
