Broncos Rank No. 1 at Three Positions vs. the AFC West
The Denver Broncos' offseason marches on. The Broncos are working toward building their 2025 roster, and they have a good 40-45 spots filled, with competition still brewing for the last 5-13 spots, give or take.
Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have built a good roster, even if it isn’t complete yet. The question is, how do the Broncos measure up to their AFC West rivals?
Even though the AFC West's teams are set yet either, we have a good idea as to how the bulk of their rosters will shape up. With that said, let's examine where the Broncos rank against the AFC West on a position-by-position basis.
Quarterback
Broncos Rank: Third
The quarterback position is probably one of the easiest to measure right now, but if Bo Nix takes a significant step forward, he could move up. With Patrick Mahomes in the division, the Kansas City Chiefs obviously have the best quarterback room in the AFC West. Behind the Chiefs are the Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert. Geno Smith is a quality quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, but Nix checks in ahead of him.
Running Back
Broncos Rank: Fourth
Ranking the running backs is difficult, as three AFC West teams, including the Broncos, have a rookie draft pick atop their respective depth charts, with the Raiders and Chargers boasting a first-rounder leading their room. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have injury concerns with their top running back.
It doesn’t help that the Broncos are turning to a second-round rookie, a still-developing former fifth-rounder, and a third guy on the depth chart who didn't hear his name called in the draft. Right now, Denver ranks fourth due to the pedigree of the other rooms, but it could easily be flipped around when we get to the end of the season if RJ Harvey pops.
Wide Receiver
Broncos Rank: Third
Ranking the receiver position was challenging, as there are many questions about every room in the division. The Chiefs, with Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and Xavier Worthy, take the top spot. There are questions about Rice's potential suspension, Brown's medical, and Worthy's development, but the Chiefs also have decent depth pieces.
Now, it was close for the second and third ranking, with the deciding factor being age. The Chargers, with Ladd McConkey leading the way, take the spot over the Broncos, as Courtland Sutton is the leader in the room, but is older.
The Chargers will try to get Mike Williams to bounce back, and they added Tre Harris. As for the Broncos, they're betting on the development of multiple younger or inexperienced receivers, but they beat out the Raiders, who have Jakobi Meyers, Tre Turner, and a large group of rookies, including second-rounder Jack Bech.
Tight End
Broncos Rank: Third
Adding Evan Engram helps move the Broncos up from the last spot, with the Chargers taking the bottom with Will Dissly as their top tight end, though Tyler Conklin could also be a factor for them. Brock Bowers lands the Raiders with the clear top spot, but having Michael Meyers behind him also helps them a lot.
Travis Kelce is older and showing signs of slowing down, but Noah Gray has been a capable player for the Chiefs, so they barely edge out the Broncos for the second spot. Engram also has medical and age concerns, and if it weren’t for that, Denver would be second.
Offensive Line
Broncos Rank: First
The Broncos' offensive line was among the best last season, and they have their starting five returning. While the Broncos have some concerns upfront, they're set across the board for 2025, while the other three teams have concerns about their starting five.
The Chargers rank second, with some misgivings inside, but if Mekhi Becton can step in, they can compete for the top ranking. The Raiders have a lot of competition going on. Vegas' right tackle spot is uncertain, but it still puts them ahead of the Chiefs. The Chiefs have their center and right guard spots settled, but the rest is all up for grabs.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Interior Defensive Line
Broncos Rank: First
Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach, and Sai’vion Jones give Denver the depth other teams don’t have. Chris Jones is the best player in the group, but the lack of depth lands the Chiefs in the second spot.
The Raiders land in third with Christian Wilkins and decent depth. The Chargers have a good crop of D-linemen, but they lack that great player. Overall, the interior defensive line group in the AFC West is probably one of the top 10 groups in the NFL.
Edge Rushers
Broncos Rank: Third
Maxx Crosby is elite in Las Vegas. He is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, and it doesn’t matter whether it's a run or pass play; he'll dominate. However, it isn’t only Crosby, with Malcolm Koonce turning into a good player, and the Raiders have the pedigree of Tyree Wilson, who showed flashes last season, but it's time to be more consistent.
Behind the Raiders are the Chargers, even though they lost Joey Bosa, as Khalil Mack is still playing at a high level, and Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree give them good depth. Plus, the Chargers drafted Kyle Kennard to provide them with a four-man rotation.
Denver is a close third, but Nik Bonitto’s issues against the run, Jonathon Cooper's inconsistency overall, and needing development from Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, and Que Robinson keep them from the second spot. While the Chiefs are solid, they lack a top pass rusher, which Bonitto emerged as last year. Overall, the Chiefs' room is replete with unrealized potential.
Linebacker
Broncos Rank: Third
Even with his injury concerns, Dre Greenlaw was enough of an addition to lift Denver out of the bottom spot. The Raiders, who are rebuilding their linebacker corps, take the bottom place with decent but inconsistent players.
Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, and Leo Chenal lead the Chiefs to the top ranking, as they are a great trio that gives the Chiefs many options for using them. Daiyan Henley has become a quality linebacker, and Junior Colson is still a question mark. The Chargers land second, though they aren't far ahead of the Broncos.
Cornerback
Broncos Rank: First
Patrick Surtain II, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is in a class of his own, but Denver's depth at the position cements its top rank. Jahdae Barron, Riley Moss, Ja’Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine have either proven to be good or quality starters or, in the case of Barron, high-pedigree draft picks.
Trent McDuffie and the additions of Kristian Fulton and Nohl Williams help the Chiefs land second. Both the Chargers and Raiders have many concerns about the position, and without a singular talent to elevate the room, they're tied for last place.
Safety
Broncos Rank: Second
Derwin James, Alohi Gillman, and Elijah Molden land the Chargers the top spot, barely beating the Broncos with Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, and P.J. Locke. Denver would take the top spot if it weren’t for injury concerns with Hufanga.
Recommended Articles
The Chiefs land in third place, as they have a solid room, with plenty of room for growth, and the Raiders check in last as they suffered a significant loss to their safety room in free agency.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!