3 Keys to a Broncos Victory Over Ravens in Week 4

For the first time in five years, the Denver Broncos are 3-0 to begin the season. While the debate rages on about the Broncos' legitimacy due to the opponents' combined record being 0-9, winning is unapologetic in the NFL.

In Week 4’s matchup, the undefeated Broncos will be put to the test against the Baltimore Ravens who will travel to the ‘Mile High City’ for a Sunday afternoon kickoff. Led by the 24-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are tied for first place in the AFC North.

Baltimore escaped Detroit with a narrow 19-17 victory after the dynamic playmaking of Jackson converted on 4th-&-19 with a completion to WR Sammy Watkins. The huge gain resulted in Baltimore setting up Justin Tucker who booted a stunning 66-yard game-winning field goal to beat the Lions. The score wrested the longest field-goal record away from ex-Bronco Matt Prater (64 yards).

So, does Denver have any chance against Baltimore and the former MVP? After all, the Ravens are usually slated to make the playoffs almost every year in recent history.

Yes. The Broncos have an opportunity to beat the Ravens. Denver is undefeated and the team has been playing inspired, winning football in the first three weeks of the season.

How do the Broncos skin this bird? It’s time to review this week's keys to victory.

Flatten Jackson's Wheels & Force Baltimore to Blink

Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio said it best on Monday when asked how a defense plans to contain Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson.



“It’s hard. That’s why the guy has won an MVP,” Fangio said. “That’s why the Ravens have won a lot of games since he’s become their starting quarterback. He’s hard to contain, he’s a special talent. It’s almost like Barry Sanders is playing quarterback and we’ll try our best.”

In the first three weeks of the season, Jackson has already rushed 35 times for 251 yards and two touchdowns. While those numbers may seem surprisingly low on the stat line, the former first-round draft pick has rushed for 13 first downs and is averaging a career-best 7.2 yards per carry, which matches the film. However, film study also reveals that Jackson has had an issue so far with four fumbles in three games, two of which he recovered.

This should immediately jump out on film to veteran Broncos defenders like Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Von Miller, and Shelby Harris. There’s no question that Denver’s defense needs to be practicing punching at the ball this week and have a heightened awareness for strip-sacks while not giving up on big gains. For any diehard fan that thinks this stellar defense that just shut out the hopeless Jets is going to serve Jackson up a zero-burger, turn away now.

Jackson is going to rush the ball for over 100 yards this Sunday. He’s the Ravens' primary rusher after the team's running back corps fell victim to injuries. But if you can withstand the rushing and make Jackson beat you with his arm, the Ravens will be playing into Denver’s strength — the secondary.

Although he came close last week, Jackson has yet to pass for over 300 yards in a game. In fact, he hasn’t thrown more than one passing touchdown in a game and has three interceptions the last two weeks. The dynamic playmaker has also been sacked a total of eight times making him very eager to take off and tuck the ball down and hit the jets.

Raiders' pass rusher Maxx Crosby provided the blueprint on how to rattle Jackson, who is the entirety of the Ravens offense. On Monday Night Football, Crosby logged two sacks and five QB hits while continually frustrating and rattling Jackson for what felt like the first time. While I was impressed with Crosby’s exceptional performance, I couldn’t help but think… he’s no Von Miller.

Von, who has a total of four sacks through three games, will undoubtedly be challenged with getting after Jackson. Even when Miller isn’t logging the official sack, his 15 total pressures in three games has directly affected opposing QBs. And he’s not alone with Malik Reed on the opposite side who’s ready to repeat last week’s performance where he notched his first sack of the season.

Feed the Three-Headed TE Monster

In Week 1, it was WR Jerry Jeudy who went down with a severe ankle sprain that'll cost him 6-to-8 weeks. Then in Week 3, Jeudy's fellow 2020 draft classmate KJ Hamler tore his ACL against the New York Jets, sidelining him for the rest of the season. What used to be Denver’s deepest position at wide receiver is now down two starters and thinning.

Even Courtland Sutton is still regaining his stride after returning from his own ACL injury and is learning to play with his bulky knee brace. Tim Patrick has also been a phenomenal weapon for QB Teddy Bridgewater, catching two touchdowns in three games, but he's also battling a hip injury from Week 2. In essence, the Broncos are missing two of their best wideouts while their other duo tough out their own nagging issues.

What better time for Denver to utilize one of its other units of depth? After all, OC Pat Shurmur began his NFL career coaching tight ends.

Noah Fant has been playing through a knee injury since late training camp but has still been effective, logging 12 receptions for 110 yards and five first downs. Bridgewater has shown a heightened awareness of distributing the football among many receivers, but now that he’s two men short on gameday, it should be a no-brainer to look for No. 87.

The former Iowa Hawkeye, who was drafted in the first round in 2019, is best served hauling in passes over the middle of the field or attacking the seam. Often this results in mismatches for the defense with Fant pitted against linebackers.

If we’re being honest, isn’t Fant more of a receiver anyway? Sure, he’s tried to clean up his run blocking but that’s not what the man was brought to Denver for. Feed Fant, period.

Don’t sleep on Fant’s backup Albert Okwuegbunam either as the 23-year-old already made the highlight reel in Week 1 with a redeeming touchdown reception after fumbling near the goal line earlier in the game. In Year 2, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder has already shown an increased role in Shurmur’s offense in two-TE sets (or 12 personnel).

In just three games, ‘Albert O’ has logged 103 offensive snaps, increasing his snap percentage by approximately 43% compared to the four games played in 2020 before tearing his ACL. He’s an ideal red-zone target with his size and ability to catch contested balls.

Okwuegbunam's route running leaves a lot to be desired still but the big man doesn’t seem to mind using his powerful frame to contend against multiple defenders. Having both Fant and Albert O. on the field forces the opponent to choose which threat it deems to be most significant. Is it the playmaking athlete that can stretch the field, or do you worry about the power forward who plays football a la Antonio Gates in the red zone?

Then there’s the new guy, Eric Saubert. Because Broncos Country is the most knowledgeable fanbase in the NFL, I don’t have to tell you that this man has impressed coaches and players since training camp. Fans on the hill this summer continually saw No. 82 stuffed with a cut-up sweatshirt and tattoos catching scores and throwing nasty blocks whenever he was on the field.

The 27-year-old was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round back in 2017 before spending time with four additional teams. As a Bronco, Saubert has proven to be a complete Y tight end that can be utilized in running and passing plays alike.

Saubert has also drawn praise from coaches for his contributions on special teams as a veteran player that understands the significance of the details. His stat line might not jump off the page with just one reception for seven yards, but don’t be shocked if you see some more of No. 82 as the season progresses.

Camouflage Youth on Interior O- Line

As if losing two starting receivers wasn’t rough enough, the Broncos are battling injuries and illnesses with their two starting guards. LG Dalton Risner and RG Graham Glasgow both left Week 3 early due to injuries in the second half. Glasgow has been monitored since suffering cardiac complications in Week 1 and is now banged up with a knee injury.

Risner hosted a local charity event in Denver this week and was seen wearing a boot on his left foot. There is a strong possibility that one or both players will be out of the Week 4 matchup this Sunda.

OL coach Mike Munchak opted to play rookie Quinn Meinerz at left guard and the second-year Netane Muti at right last week in the second half. While both players can be described as road graders, the film revealed that their overall lack of experience is what defenders took advantage of.

Expect Denver native Calais Campbell to use his veteran expertise in navigating the youthful interior Broncos' O-line that also features the second-year center Lloyd Cushenberry III as well. Former Broncos' DL Derek Wolfe has been battling back injuries and it’s unknown whether he’ll be active for the Ravens on Sunday.

It’s crucial that Munchak and Shurmur work with one another to camouflage their greenhorns who could be thrown into the mix. Although I love the ground-and-pound violent running style of rookie RB Javonte Williams, he may be best utilized on short passes and screens. Melvin Gordon should also look to get to the perimeter of his veteran offensive tackles in Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie to turn upfield as well.

Former Broncos' LBs coach Don 'Wink' Martindale is the Raven's current DC and has been known to be stingy in the middle of the field with his LBs and defensive line.

Sometimes teams can catch an opponent off guard by recognizing its strengths and working around them, rather than hoping to go straight through them.

