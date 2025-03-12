Report: Broncos Bring Back Starting LB on One-Year Contract
The Denver Broncos have retained another of its own, re-signing inside linebacker Justin Strnad to a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.7 million contract, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Wednesday.
The deal was confirmed straight from the horse's mouth.
“They told me I’m going to compete to be a starter. Another year," Strnad relayed to Klis.
A 2020 fifth-round pick, Strnad returns for his sixth season in Denver. The Wake Forest product has totaled 119 combined tackles (79 solo), five quarterback hits, three sacks, and three pass deflections across 67 career appearances.
Primarily a backup and special-teamer, Strnad, 28, was forced into a full-time starting role in 2024 after ILB Alex Singleton suffered a season-ending knee injury. He finished the year as Pro Football Focus' No. 78 linebacker among 84 qualifiers.
"[He's] not only a good player, but [he's] an even better person," former Broncos ST coordinator Ben Kotwica said last October. "So when you do transition a little bit from playing more on special teams to the defense, there's more on your plate."
With Singleton still on the mend, Strnad could well compete for the right to start opposite newly-minted acquisition Dre Greenlaw, who landed a $35 million pact from the Broncos on Monday. Behind them on the depth chart are Drew Sanders and Levelle Bailey.
"We think Sanders can be a starter in this league at linebacker," Broncos general manager George Patont said at the Scouting Combine in February. "Now let’s see how it goes. We’re going to keep adding good players. Competition—we just want competition at all of the positions. We’re not anointing anyone starters, but we just want to keep bringing in competition and we’ll get good results.”
Strnad is the fifth in-house free agent to re-sign with Denver amid the NFL's legal tampering period. The club also brought back defensive lineman D.J. Jones, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, offensive tackle Matt Peart, and long snapper Mitch Fraboni.
Out-of-house, the Broncos have inked Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and wide receiver Trent Sherfield ahead of the start of the 2025 league year.
