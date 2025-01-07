Broncos Re-Sign OL Will Sherman to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos brought back a veteran offensive lineman, re-signing tackle Will Sherman to the practice squad Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.
Drafted by the Patriots in 2021, Sherman (6-3, 303) has spent the last three seasons primarily on the Broncos' taxi squad, from which he was released in October with an injury settlement. He's yet to appear in a regular-season game for the organization.
"He bends well and has good lateral quickness but must utilize better inside-out leverage to keep from over-setting and giving away his inside gap," reads his NFL.com scouting profile. "He's determined and will scramble and strain to stay with the block, but the power of pro players will be challenging for him in terms of finishing blocks. If he can get stronger and improve his hand placement, he could offer value as a zone-scheme guard with swing tackle flexibility."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Sherman becomes the fourth offensive lineman on Denver's practice squad, joining OT Cam Fleming and guards Nick Gargiulo and Calvin Throckmorton.
The Broncos — ahead of Sunday's road playoff game at Buffalo — are carrying nine OL on their active roster.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!