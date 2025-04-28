Broncos Rise in NFL.com's Post-Draft Power Rankings
The Denver Broncos had a successful free-agency period, adding key defensive playmakers and a new tight end target for Bo Nix, and paired them with a solid draft class. Drafting a first-round cornerback to add to a secondary already headlined by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga was diabolical.
The Broncos also injected life into the running game with the explosive jitterbug back RJ Harvey, who will work wonders for the offense. After examining the totality of Denver’s offseason, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm has the Broncos moving up a slot to No. 11 in his post-draft power rankings and believes they’re on the cusp of being contenders once again.
“The addition of versatile cover man Jahdae Barron to one of the league's better defenses had to be a scary sight for the other AFC West teams. And then there's edge menace Sai'vion Jones, one of my favorite picks they made. The Broncos are coming for the division title, and they might not be that far off. Running back RJ Harvey was not my favorite back in this class, but I always hesitate to be too critical of picks such as this in the hands of Sean Payton, who has used that position as effectively as almost any offensive coach this millennium," Edholm wrote. "Same goes for Pat Bryant at receiver. Big picture, Denver is in really nice shape, and just a few years ago, this thing looked kinda messy. Payton has helped iron out the whole operation, and the quick ascension of Bo Nix has been a big part of that. I have the Broncos right on the cusp of contender status again.”
With the addition of Barron, who can play all over the secondary, the Broncos defense is incredibly terrifying to pass against. Denver has been shredded by tight ends and slot receivers since no quarterback wants to throw at Surtain, so getting an immediate upgrade over Ja’Quan McMillian is a homerun pick.
Harvey and Bryant may have been head-scratching picks to many, but Payton has immediate roles for them to step into and thrive. Bryant will take the snaps vacated by Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Utilizing his surgical vision, Harvey will capitalize on the Broncos' top-ranked run blocking, which former starter Javonte Williams couldn’t.
It’s understandable why some fans are puzzled by why these two were selected “so high,” but as Edholm cautions, pump the brakes before getting "too critical" of any draft pick hand-selected by Payton. The veteran head coach has earned the right for fans and analysts to hear him out on roster additions because he plucked this franchise from obscurity in 2023 and made a Thanksgiving feast out of the overcooked Russell Wilson.
If fans have trusted Payton this far, now's not the time to give up. Be skeptical, but don’t close your mind to the vision and growth of the Broncos under his leadership.
