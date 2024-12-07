Broncos' Rooting Interests for Playoff Position: Week 14
The Denver Broncos are on their bye week, but they can get some help with their outlook this weekend. The Broncos sit with a two-game lead for the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs, but can get a step closer with certain games this weekend.
Let’s examine Broncos Country's big rooting interests while the team is on its bye.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
The Jaguars have already been eliminated from the playoffs, while the Titans still hope to make it. If the Titans lose, they will be eliminated from the playoffs, and while it's unlikely they'll qualify, it's best for the Broncos to have more teams eliminated.
Rooting interest: Jaguars win.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have the tiebreaker over the Broncos due to their Week 2 win, But the Broncos have the tiebreaker over the Cleveland Browns with their latest win. The Steelers lead their division and sit as the third seed in the AFC with a 9-3 record.
A Browns win would keep them in the hunt, while a loss would eliminate them. So, the question arises as to what you would prefer: do you want the Broncos to have a better shot at a higher seed? Then you want the Browns to win. If you wish to eliminate another team, you want the Steelers to win.
A Browns win only advances the Steelers to a 9-4 record, and the Broncos can’t get a top-four seed without winning their division. However, the Steelers at 9-4 could open the door for the Baltimore Ravens to win their division, and if the Broncos can end up with a better record than the Steelers, with the Ravens winning the division, it would give Denver a higher seed.
In the end, eliminating the Browns is better for the Broncos as you would eliminate another team and can still surpass the Ravens.
Rooting interest: Steelers win.
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
The Jets can be eliminated with a loss, but a win helps the Broncos get a more significant lead on the Dolphins for the No. 7 seed. Thanks to its win over the Jets earlier in the season, Denver holds the tiebreaker, so Broncos Country will want New York to win and make life more difficult for the Dolphins to make the playoffs.
Rooting interest: Jets win.
Note
Before getting to the rest of the games, the Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans are also on their bye weeks. The Ravens and Colts are two teams that can still heavily impact the Broncos' playoff chances and AFC seeding.
So, while always rooting for a Broncos win, you want to root for those two teams to lose over the final four games. The Broncos face the Colts in Week 15 after both teams emerge from their bye.
Multiple games have next to no impact on the AFC seeding but do have an effect due to the strength of the schedule. We won’t be looking at these games, as most are NFC vs. NFC. The two exceptions are the Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams.
Now, for the two most important games this weekend relative to the Broncos' rooting interests.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
This one is tough but easy at the same time. If the Chiefs win, the Broncos have no shot at the No. 1 overall seed, which is extremely unlikely as it is. However, a Chiefs win also would help the Broncos potentially move up to the No. 5 or No. 6 seed by handing the Chargers a loss, who currently sit as the No. 5 seed.
So, as hard as it is to root for them, a Chiefs win is more beneficial to the Broncos as it would get the Chargers to an 8-5 record.
The Broncos can kiss the division goodbye, making it impossible to get a top-four seed, but it would help them potentially get a No. 5 or 6 seed. In contrast, a Chargers win keeps the Broncos a game behind them, with the two teams facing each other for the second time here soon.
Rooting interest: Chiefs win.
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
With four games left for the Broncos (five for the Bengals), the Bengals sit four games behind Denver for the No. 7 seed, and both teams face each other. If the Bengals win, they stay in contention for the No. 7 seed, with a game against the Broncos coming up.
If the Cowboys win, it puts the Bengals in a nearly hopeless situation relative to the playoffs. If it isn’t clear, Broncos Country, you want the Cowboys to win this one and put the Bengals in an almost impossible situation to make the playoffs.
Rooting interest: Cowboys win.
