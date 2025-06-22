Breaking Down the Broncos Roster: Offensive Tackle
As we continue to break down the Denver Broncos roster position by position, the offensive tackles are up next. For the most part, this is a fairly straightforward position group, with precise projections on who is expected to make the roster and who isn’t.
The starters and the preferred backups are known. Of course, injuries and training camp can bring about changes, but in June, this position appears to be pretty straightforward. Let’s get into it.
Garett Bolles
The Broncos have their starting left tackle and have secured an extension with him. Bolles has proven to be a top-12 left tackle in the NFL and has gained the trust of quarterback Bo Nix, those around him, and the coaching staff.
With Bolles' extension, he's a roster guarantee, barring an injury that lands him on injured reserve.
Roster Chances: 100%
Mike McGlinchey
McGlinchey is a good run-blocking right tackle, but he does need to find more consistency when it comes to his pass protection. However, his status as the starting right tackle is secure for this season.
With McGlinchey's contract status, he could be a potential cap casualty next year, but for this season, he's safe.
Roster Chances: 100%
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Alex Palczewski
There is value in Palczewski as the Broncos seem to like him inside at guard, and he proved he is capable enough at tackle, filling in for McGlinchey when he missed some time last season. Palczewski's versatility to fill a depth role inside and at tackle keeps him safe for this season, and if he continues to grow as a player, he could push for a starting job at left guard or right tackle next season.
Roster Chances: 100%
Matt Peart
Sean Payton has always seemed to value having a backup tackle for both spots instead of rostering only one swing tackle. Peart showed to be the guy last season as the backup at left tackle, but he also stepped in at right tackle a little during the season and held his own.
His contract doesn’t keep him perfectly safe, and the development of the next tackle could push Peart off the roster, but that seems very unlikely.
Roster Chances: 95%
Frank Crum
Despite a rough showing in the preseason, Payton decided to keep Crum on the roster, and when he saw the field during the regular season, it was a terrible showing. Had Crum looked even remotely capable at a starting tackle, his chances would be higher than they are.
What gives Crum the outlook he has is that Payton has consistently spoken highly of him, but there remain many unanswered questions. Do the Broncos keep five tackles?
Can one of the undrafted rookies push Crum off the roster? He has a chance, but he needs to show development.
Roster Chances: 50%
Xavier Truss
It will be an uphill battle for Truss to make the roster. He's coming in as an undrafted free agent behind five players who made the Broncos' roster last year at a position where they seem well set.
If Truss can outperform Crum and demonstrate the versatility to play inside as well as tackle, which Crum lacks, his chances of making the roster increase significantly.
Roster Chances: 35%
Marques Cox
There is a slight chance Cox can make it, but he has an even bigger uphill battle than Truss because he's behind him in the pecking order. That was initially made clear by the undrafted free-agent contracts that they were handed.
Recommended Articles
However, if the Broncos view Cox as an interior lineman more than a tackle, his chances would be a little bit higher at about 15% compared to 5%, but that's because the depth on the interior is far more questionable and open than it is as a tackle. Even then, though, he still has Palczewski and Truss to vanquish, both of whom offer that positional versatility.
Roster Chances: 5%