Broncos' Starter Pops Up Suddenly on Final Packers Injury Report

The Denver Broncos have already won 11 games this season, thanks, in part, to their good fortune in the health department. However, as the regular season marches into the final stretch run, the Broncos are proving they're not impervious to the injury bug.

With the Green Bay Packers on the docket this week, the Broncos' final injury report is a bit concerning, with one player popping up suddenly on Friday. Let's break it down.

Broncos Injury Report

Out

Ben Powers | LG (Biceps)

Pat Bryant | WR (Hamstring)

Questionable

Mike McGlinchey | RT (Shoulder)

Full Go

Nate Adkins | TE (Knee)

D.J. Jones | DT (Ankle)

Analysis

The Broncos started Powers' clock to return from injured reserve, but it won't be this week vs. the Packers. Alex Palczewski will continue to hold down the fort at left guard, with a terrifying matchup this week vs. Green Bay's Micah Parsons and Rahsan Gary.

More concerning is the sudden appearance of McGlinchey on the injury report, especially given the matchup. He did not practice on Friday, after being unlisted the first two days.

The Packers have a ferocious edge-rushing tandem, and if McGlinchey is compromised, Frank Crum would have to play right tackle, which would be a very unfortunate development.

While it will hurt to be without Bryant this week, the Broncos have the horses at wide receiver to get by. It paves the way for Marvin Mims Jr.'s role within the offense to grow, as head coach Sean Payton forecasted on Monday.

Bryant is one heck of a blocker on the perimeter, so it'll hurt the Broncos' ground game to be without him. However, Adkins' return (for the first time since Week 8) should help offset Bryant's absence.

Lastly, the Broncos get Jones back after he missed last week's action with an ankle injury suffered in Week 13. The Packers have one of the best running backs in the game, who we'll talk about shortly, so having Jones back in the middle of the defensive line is a good omen.

Packers Injury Report

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) is tackled by Chicago Bears defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Out

Brenton Cox Jr. | DL (Groin)

Collin Olver | DL (Hamstring)

MarShawn Lloyd | RB (Calf)

Questionable

Josh Jacobs | RB (Knee)

Lukas Van Ness | DL (Foot)

Kristian Welch | LB (Concussion)

Savion Williams | WR (Foot)

Full Go

Javon Bullard | S (Ankle)

Kingsley Enagbare | DL (Knee)

Matthew Golden | WR (Wrist)

Jordan Love | QB (Left Shoulder)

Jayden Reed | WR (Shoulder

Jordon Riley | DL (Knee)

Dontayvion Wicks | WR (Ankle)

Aaron Banks | OG (NIR/Rest)

Zach Tom | OT | (Back)

Analysis

The name we've been watching all week is Jacobs, for obvious reasons. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he was upgraded to limited on Friday. It would be a shock if he didn't play.

Jacobs has been a Bronco killer his whole career, dating back to his early days with the Las Vegas Raiders. He's just one of those players whom the Broncos have struggled to match up well against, and he always turns it up for Denver.

Keep an eye on Love, who is nursing an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. The Broncos will be trying to get after him, so expect the Packers to focus hard on the run and getting the ball out quickly.

The Packers have several dinged-up wide receivers, too, but only Williams is listed as questionable. At right tackle, Tom is dealing with a back injury, and while he's a full go, the Broncos are a tough matchup for an offensive tackle's mobility to be limited.

