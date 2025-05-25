Breaking Down the Broncos Roster: Tight End
Sean Payton's offense was missing a legitimate tight end last season, and the Denver Broncos believe they found an answer. Let's hope the team is right.
Despite a free-agent and late-round draft investment, tight end is still the most concerning position on the Broncos roster, so what's the group's outlook in 2025?
Let’s dive into it in our latest positional breakdown.
Evan Engram
Engram is the Broncos' big-time addition they hope will be a difference-maker this year. The Broncos handed him a two-year, $23 million deal, with a void year after that to help spread out the cap hit.
The contract is structured so that Engram will be a Bronco for the next two years. It's a slightly risky proposition considering he's a 31-year-old tight end coming off a significant injury and has dealt with injuries consistently throughout his career.
Engram has only played three full seasons since arriving in the league as a New York Giants first-round pick in 2017. However, he isn’t far removed from his best season of 2023, when he hauled in 114 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns on the way to his second career Pro Bowl nod..
Engram would soon after by plagued by a lingering hamstring issue to start last season, missing four of the first five games. He also suffered a torn labrum that ended his 2024 season, missing the final four games.
Engram is a big slot receiver, more than a prototypical tight end, and I almost included him with the receivers for that reason. Despite that, he will still see reps as an in-line tight end, but that role won’t likely come with him being asked to block often.
Payton and the Broncos hope Engram upgrades their passing game, particularly on third down. He was given a contract that guarantees him a roster spot.
Roster Chances: 100%
Adam Trautman
Payton must see something in Trautman, but in his two-year stint with the Broncos, it's been hard to identify what that is. Last year, Trautman was forced into the top spot at the position, but he played like he was better suited as a No. 3 tight end, which was what he showed the year prior, his first with Denver.
Trautman's blocking isn’t great, even though there is a misconception that he excels here. He ranks in the middle of the pack in Pro Football Focus' run-blocking grades, but the eye test suggests that his ranking is higher than deserved. Now, Trautman is one of Payton’s guys, so it would take a lot to get Payton to move on from him.
Roster Chances: 95%
Nate Adkins
While Trautman gets undeserved praise for his blocking, Adkins gets undeserved criticism. Adkins was easily the Broncos' best blocking tight end last season.
There were issues, especially at the start of the season, but things started to click for Adkins, and he found consistency to close the season. That was reflected in his playing time down the stretch.
Adkins has minimal tools as a receiver, but he can be a safety net outlet for Bo Nix. Due to his blocking and how Payton began to trust him in that role, Adkins is a likely candidate to make the roster. The only thing that could usurp him is if someone behind him has rapid development as a blocker and takes it from him.
Roster Chances: 98%
Lucas Krull
Broncos fans seem to love Krull, and that might have something to do with Payton's praise of him over the past two years, but it's never translated to the field. While Krull has made some plays as a receiver, they've been few and far between, lacking the consistency to see the field more frequently. He's also a terrible blocker, which limits his opportunities to see the field.
Denver brought in competition for the developmental receiving tight end position, as Krull hasn’t shown the needed growth or development there. However, he still has a decent chance to make the team, as he has at least shown something at the NFL level.
The bigger question for Krull is whether Payton decides to keep four tight ends or only three, with another receiver or running back kept instead.
Roster Chances: 35%
Caleb Lohner
The Broncos took a low investment risk on Lohner, who played 57 college football snaps at Utah after a five-year basketball career. Payton loves Lohner's traits.
There is always the chance of rapid development, but Lohner seems more likely headed to the practice squad for a season.
Roster Chances: 15%
Cole Fotheringham
A veteran tryout for rookie minicamp, the Broncos liked what they saw and signed Fotheringham, but he's still a long shot to make the roster. He has 21 snaps played in the NFL, all back in 2023, with 13 of them as a run blocker, and they weren't good reps.
Fotheringham isn’t young, as he turns 28 in October, and he's not a guy you keep around for development. Maybe he shows enough to push Krull off the roster, but he seems more likely a camp and preseason body without a true shot at the practice squad due to his age.
Roster Chances: 5%