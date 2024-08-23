Broncos 53-Man Roster & Depth Chart Prediction Entering Preseason Finale
The deadline for the Denver Broncos to cut-down their roster to the final 53 players is August 27. That means Denver will have two days after its final preseason game on Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals to determine who will make the roster.
When the Broncos entered training camp, there were certainties to make the roster, and they have remained. However, the final 10-15 spots are up for grabs based on the performances we've witnessed since training camp and preseason began.
So, with preseason Game 3 just days away, who's making the cut and who's out? Without further ado, let's get into my 53-man roster and depth chart prediction.
Quarterback
- Bo Nix
- Jarrett Stidham
Nix has been named the starter. He must stay healthy and not flame out over the rest of the summer.
Stidham has to hold off a late surge of Zach Wilson to remain as the backup quarterback. Sean Payton may decide to keep all three, though that would be outside the norm. Stidham holds the edge right now, but it wouldn’t be completely surprising to see Wilson over Stidham come August 27.
Running Back
- Javonte Williams
- Jaleel McLaughlin
- Audric Estime
- Blake Watson
Williams has cemented himself on the roster despite reportedly being in a battle with Perine for one spot. McLaughlin and Estime have a clearly defined role and, therefore, will make the roster.
Watson and Tyler Badie are competing for the final spot. Watson has the edge, but if ball security remains a concern, it could open the door for Badie, or even Perine, to be the fourth back on the roster.
Fullback
- Michael Burton
There isn’t any competition for Burton and his spot on the roster. While he won’t play much on offense, he is a key contributor on special teams. His role on offense is a bonus to what he brings to the special teams unit.
Wide Receiver 1
- Courtland Sutton
- Devaughn Vele
With a reworked deal, Sutton is set to make the roster, though his reworked deal doesn’t change anything with dead money and cap savings when it comes to a trade. So, a trade is still possible but even more unlikely. Vele has had an impressive camp and has worked in multiple roles as a receiver.
Wide Receiver 2
- Josh Reynolds
- Troy Franklin
The two new additions are good flanker receivers with their skill sets. The Broncos brought Reynolds in with a WR2 role in mind. Franklin brings a very defined role to the offense, which will likely keep him limited as long as everyone can stay healthy and on the field.
Slot Reciever
- Tim Patrick
- Marvin Mims, Jr.
So far, one of the more noticeable things in the preseason was Patrick as the starting slot receiver, not Mims. The fact that Patrick was learning a new role in the offense this year, something he said in a post-practice press conference, makes complete sense.
However, it isn’t great news for Mims, who many have projected as the starting slot corner. His role will likely be more limited and defined on offense while still finding ways to contribute to special teams.
Tight End (In-Line)
- Adam Trautman
Only three total tight ends would make the team a bit light at the position, but with the rule changes to the practice squad, the Broncos could treat it similarly to how Payton used wide receivers last year. Trautman is the best blocker of the group and the lone true in-line tight end.
Tight End (Y)
- Greg Dulcich
- Lucas Krull
Dulcich and Krull are more move-oriented tight ends who can create mismatches against defenses. Neither of them is a great blocker, but in certain instances, they can be used as such while hoping to see technical improvements in that area of their game.
Left Tackle
- Garett Bolles
- Matt Peart
Bolles is the starting left tackle, and there is no question about that. Peart wins the backup swing tackle job mainly due to his experience, but his strong showing so far helps assure that he is the right choice.
Left Guard
- Ben Powers
- Calvin Throckmorton
Powers is an unquestioned starter, and the battle has been for the backup job. Throckmorton has done an excellent job so far and has put himself in the lead for the backup swing tackle position.
Center
- Luke Wattenberg
- Alex Forsyth
By all accounts, Wattenberg is ahead in the battle for the starting job, but Forsyth still has a chance. Either way, they will make the roster.
Getting Forsyth some action as a guard in the preseason also ensures that he will make the roster and provide depth at all three interior spots. He was one of two players who played more than one spot against the Indianapolis Colts and the only one to play all three interior positions.
Right Guard
- Quinn Meinerz
Meinerz is the unquestioned starter, with Throckmorton as the swing backup, but Forsyth can also backup any of the three interior spots.
Right Tackle
- Mike McGlinchey
- Demontrey Jacobs
McGlinchey is the starter, and Peart wins the backup swing tackle spot. However, Jacobs has been extremely impressive so far, making it hard for me to leave him off the roster. His status on the roster isn’t set, and he could be one of the cuts on August 27 with the hope of getting him back on the practice squad.
Defensive End (Left)
- Zach Allen
- Eyioma Uwazurike
Most of the defensive line spots are known, as three of the six spots are cemented, and Allen is one of those four. Uwazurike has a tough road ahead of him, but his early practices were promising as he consistently won reps, even against Meinerz, the Broncos' top offensive lineman.
Nose Tackle
- D.J. Jones
- Malcolm Roach
Both Jones and Roach are expected to make the roster. However, due to financial reasons, Jones could be surprised to be cut, especially if he continues to struggle in the preseason while Roach impresses. So, Jones’ spot on the roster is written in pencil but not in Sharpie.
Defensive End (Right)
- John Franklin-Myers
- Angelo Blackson
Franklin-Myers has the third cemented spot on the roster. Blackson is competing for a place, and Matt Henningsen or Jordan Jackson could take it from him. All three seem close to making it; this battle could still go for any of them.
Outside Linebacker (Weakside)
- Baron Browning
- Jonah Elliss
The edge room is pretty simple, but the question is if they keep extra. For this, the roster math didn’t work out to keep more than four, which will likely be incorrect by August 27.
However, the top four will likely be correct as they all seem cemented on the roster, barring a decision to trade one of the two in the final year of their deal.
Outside Linebacker (Strongside)
- Jonathon Cooper
- Nik Bonitto
Cooper and Bonitto will make the roster, and there seemed to be a battle over who would start opposite Browning. With Bonitto dealing with a back injury, the edge goes to Cooper as the other starter.
Inside Linebacker (WILL)
- Alex Singleton
- Levelle Bailey
Singleton is the only cemented starter at this point, and the starter next to him, who will back him up, is still up for grabs. With his play on special teams, Bailey has put himself in an excellent spot to be Singleton's backup.
Inside Linebacker (SAM)
- Cody Barton
- Jonas Griffith
It seems that Barton will end up as the starter, though this battle is ongoing, and Griffith can take the job. Whoever ends up the starter will likely have a short leash, with the other ready to step in.
Cornerback 1
- Patrick Surtain II
- Kris Abrams-Draine
Surtain is the obvious top corner, and there is no question about it. Abrams-Draine will make the roster and is pushing to be the other starter.
However, it may be too little too late for Abrams-Draine. He will have a role on special teams and could be called upon this season due to injury or struggles from the other starting corner.
Slot Corner
- Ja’Quan McMillian
McMillian has cemented himself as the starter in the slot. While he doesn’t have a clear backup, some other corners could fill in here if needed.
Cornerback 2
- Riley Moss
- Levi Wallace
- Damarri Mathis
This is a three-way battle, and Wallace has fallen behind due to injury. Moss seemed close to being named the starting corner, with Mathis losing some momentum. No matter who is the starter, the leash will be short.
Free Safety
- P.J. Locke
- Devon Key
Locke and Key were the starters in the preseason, and Brandon Jones was out for the game. There is no doubt Locke is a starter, and Key seems on the cusp of being the third safety in the rotation.
Strong Safety
- Brandon Jones
- JL Skinner
Jones has been dealing with an injury but will be a starter. While there is a battle for the third and fourth safety spots, Skinner seems behind Key for the third spot and ahead of the others for the fourth spot.
Kicker
- Wil Lutz
There is no competition for Lutz, making him the unquestioned starter.
Punter
- Riley Dixon
Trenton Gill is competing with Dixon, but this battle seems over. Dixon is the winner.
Long Snapper
- Mitchell Fraboni
There is no competition for the long-snapper spot.
Kick Returner
- Jalen Virgil
Virgil looked the best as the kick returner in preseason action, with speed, vision, and quickness to capitalize on the new rule changes. Some reports also have him doing well as a gunner on special teams.
Punt Returner
- Marvin Mims
While he doesn’t seem set to be the starting slot receiver, there is still a role for Mims. He is still a capable punt returner, but the rule changes may affect his kick returner ability.
