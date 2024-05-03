Broncos' 4 Glaring Roster Holes Post-Draft Revealed
The Denver Broncos emerged from the 2024 NFL draft with a handful of young and talented players who should help fill in some gaps on their roster. With additions to the secondary, defensive line, wide receiver core, and, most importantly, quarterback, Denver is on the right track to rebuilding.
However, only some holes can be filled in one offseason, let alone with one draft class. A few spots on the Broncos' roster are still starving for playmakers, so let’s look at which position groups still need an injection of talent.
Tight End
The Broncos' most significant move at the tight end position this offseason was bringing back Adam Trautman on a two-year deal. That’s about as exciting as expecting a raise and being granted a pizza party instead.
Behind Trautman is Greg Dulcich, who pulls his hamstring every time he sneezes, and the young duo of Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins, talented but unproven. If there were one word to describe Denver’s tight end room, it would be pedestrian.
Having a reliable tight end is not just important; it's essential, especially as a security blanket for a rookie quarterback like Bo Nix. The veteran market is thin, but Denver may add another body besides the two college free-agent signings, Dylan Leonard and Thomas Yassmin.
Offensive Tackle
Yes, the Broncos have their starting tackles, Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, but beyond 2024, the future is very uncertain. Bolles has voiced frustrations with the organization this past season, and the Broncos may not want to pay big money to extend him, while Quinn Mienerz and Patrick Surtian II are coming up on extensions.
McGlinchey struggled with pass protection and injuries last year, so Denver may want to move off him sooner rather than later. Behind these two are Alex Palczewski and Matt Peart, both unproven but have some upside.
The Broncos haven’t selected an offensive tackle since drafting Bolles in 2017. Denver absolutely needs to add a premium tackle in either next year's draft or free agency period; it's a crucial move for the team's success.
Inside Linebacker
The inside linebacker position has been easily one of the most neglected by the Broncos over the past several years. While great linebackers are few and far between in the NFL, it would be nice to see Denver take a few more swings at the position.
Alex Singleton is solid, but it’s hard to see him as 'the guy' now that Josey Jewel is in Carolina. Free-agent addition Cody Barton is fine in pass coverage but hasn’t been great in his career thus far, and Jonas Griffith hasn’t played in two years due to injuries.
Drew Sanders struggled mightily as a rookie playing on the inside, and it’s unclear whether he’s being moved to the edge. It’s hard to see this group making a substantial impact in 2024.
Safety
There are a decent number of bodies in the safety room, but nothing to write home about. P.J. Locke had a good season last year, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can keep his momentum going into 2024.
Brandon Jones was a solid free-agent addition, but he was only a part-timer in Miami, so hopefully, he can fill the starting role. Unfortunately, the rest of the room is nothing but question marks.
Caden Sterns is never guaranteed to see more than five games in a season, Delarrin Turner-Yell is primarily a special teamer coming off an ACL tear, and JL Skinner has seen little play time and has injury concerns. Justin Simmons was the heart of the Broncos' secondary, and now that he’s gone, the unit will see a severe drop in leadership and talent.
The Takeaway
The Broncos filled a few holes this offseason, but they have plenty left that might have to wait to be shored up. Denver is on the right track to becoming a prominent force in the AFC but will need to emphasize the abovementioned positions to continue their rebuild.
