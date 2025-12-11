Report: Broncos Waive Veteran TE Ahead of Packers Showdown

The Denver Broncos made a "procedural move" ahead of their Week 15 meeting with the Green Bay Packers, waiving blocking tight end Marcedes Lewis from the active roster, The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel reported Thursday.

Per Gabriel, the Broncos are likely to re-sign Lewis to the practice squad if (when) he clears waivers.

"One wrinkle here is Lewis is out of practice squad elevations," Gabriel noted. "So he can be on the PS but in order to play again for the #Broncos he'd have to again be promoted to the 53. Essentially appears the plan is to keep him in the building for his leadership, character and as insurance."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 20th-year pro, Lewis initially joined Denver's practice squad on Oct. 29 and was elevated to the 53-man roster for games against Houston, Las Vegas, and Kansas City. At 41, he became the oldest NFL tight end to ever appear in a regular-season contest when the Broncos defeated the Texans in Week 9.

With his promotions exhausted, the Broncos signed Lewis to the roster prior to Sunday's victory over the Raiders, during which he played 28 offensive snaps as the No. 3 TE behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.

Lewis has said that he anticipates retiring following his stint in the Mile High City.

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and Chicago Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis (84) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Adkins Up Soon?

The Broncos freed up a roster spot with Lewis' release, but did not make a corresponding transaction. This could signal the return of fellow TE Nate Adkins, who's been sidelined since Week 8 due to a knee injury.

Adkins has practiced on consecutive days this week and did "some good work" on Thursday, according to The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson. He's already on the 53, so Denver would not need to make any additional moves for him to play against the Packers.

Adkins functioned primarily as a blocker — Lewis' now-former role — before getting hurt. In his stead, the Broncos have deployed fullback Adam Prentice, to much success. Prentice is currently grading out as the league's fourth-best player at his position, and the second-highest-rated pass blocker, per Pro Football Focus.

Head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that the club expects to use Prentice even after Adkins is back in the lineup.

“Yes, based on the gameplan and how we see fit," Payton told reporters. "They play different spots and yet there’s certain things that they both can do. So it’ll be gameplan specific.”